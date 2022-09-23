All County team.jpg

Pictured here is the All-County team following Friday's final round of the Charlotte County Championship. Pictured here are Charlotte's Clay Hayse, Edwin Feliciano and Miguel Guzman along with Lemon Bay's Connor Murphy and Torey Miccio as Port Charlotte's Caleb Campos rounds it out.

 Photo provided

PUNTA GORDA – The Lemon Bay boys golf team held on to win the Charlotte County Championship on Friday afternoon at Twin Isles Golf & Country Club in Punta Gorda, beating Charlotte by eight strokes and Port Charlotte by 66 strokes.

Lemon Bay's Connor Murphy took medalist honors with a three-day total of 159.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments