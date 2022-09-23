Pictured here is the All-County team following Friday's final round of the Charlotte County Championship. Pictured here are Charlotte's Clay Hayse, Edwin Feliciano and Miguel Guzman along with Lemon Bay's Connor Murphy and Torey Miccio as Port Charlotte's Caleb Campos rounds it out.
PUNTA GORDA – The Lemon Bay boys golf team held on to win the Charlotte County Championship on Friday afternoon at Twin Isles Golf & Country Club in Punta Gorda, beating Charlotte by eight strokes and Port Charlotte by 66 strokes.
Lemon Bay's Connor Murphy took medalist honors with a three-day total of 159.
The Tarpons outshot the Mantas, 324 to 335, on Day 3, the only 18-hole round of the three-day championship, but still lost as Lemon Bay entered with a two-round lead of 19 strokes.
The Mantas shot a 166 on on Monday at Port Charlotte Golf Club (par-36), beating the Tarpons and Pirates, and then a 158 on Thursday at Rotonda Palms (par 36), again beating both teams handily.
Charlotte's Miguel Guzman (78), Clay Hayse (79) and Edwin Feliciano (79) were three of five players to break 80 on Friday -- along with Lemon Bay's Murphy (78) and Port Charlotte's Caleb Campos (78).
The all-county team is: Murphy (36-hole total of 159) and Torey Miccio (163) of Lemon Bay, Hayse (162), Guzman (162) and Feliciano (165) of Charlotte and Campos (163) of Port Charlotte.
