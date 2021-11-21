Community Christian had a rough couple of days at the Lemon Bay Preseason Tipoff this past week.
The Mustangs ran into a defending district champion on Monday, falling to Port Charlotte, 81-36. Tuesday, Community Christian faced a North Port team that was still angry about its defensive effort loss to DeSoto County the day before. That resulted in a 57-25 drubbing.
“I know what we’ve got and the schedule we have, we honestly shouldn’t be playing,” Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor said. “But at the same time, I’m not going back to (the Florida Christian League) where we were when I started seven years ago.
“So this is a year of character-building, learning how to deal with adversity and learning how hard it is to play varsity basketball against good basketball teams.”
THE REWIND
The Mustangs finished 10-9 last season, marking their second consecutive winning campaign. Along the way, they recorded wins against Bishop Verot, DeSoto County and IMG Academy’s Blue team.
The 54-52 IMG win was especially cathartic since the Mustangs had lost on the road at IMG earlier in the season. The win also assured a winning season.
Even in some of the defeats, Community Christian showed how far it had come, especially during the past four seasons.
The Mustangs had Venice and Lemon Bay on the ropes before both pulled away late. They also split a pair of games with Sarasota Christian.
THE DEPARTED
Baker and the Mustangs knew they were going to miss Brandon Hill when he graduated. The senior who dabbled in the post and on the wing averaged 20.4 points and had a knack for grabbing double-digit rebounds whenever the Mustangs needed it most.
What the team could not anticipate was the dramatic turnover that followed. During the offseason, second-leading scorer Isaiah Levine departed for Venice and third-leading scorer Drew Carter transferred to Cardinal Mooney.
Just like that, the returning backcourt vanished.
A promising prospect, Damian Bates, then moved on to Imagine. Finally, in an unfortunate turn, second-leading rebounder Aeron Baker called it a career when a severe ankle injury at the end of last season proved too much to overcome.
In each case, Baker said the moves were understandable.
“Isaiah, I mean, I get it,” he said. “Honestly for him, he’s better off where he is. When he played for us, he tried to do too much. I love the kid and I want nothing but the best for him.”
Carter’s departure further depleted the backcourt, but the losses of Bates and Baker robbed the Mustangs of their last remaining size.
“Aeron was the only big guy we had left. He played hard, attacked the basket and was a good teammate, a glue guy,” Baker said. “The doctor said, ‘you could play, but if you do that again, it’s going to mess you up for the rest of your life,’ so he decided not to play and I respect that.”
THE SQUAD
What’s left? Well, the cupboard wasn’t completely empty when practice started up this fall.
Lucas Rivera and Dalton Craft each showed glimpses last season, playing supporting roles. They took center stage this past week. Craft scored 17 against Port Charlotte while Rivera was on his way to double figures against North Port before an injury cost him the final quarter. He finished with 9.
“Dalton can shoot and score and he plays hard,” Baker said. “Unfortunately for Lucas, the experience and strong ballhandling we lost with Drew and Isaiah makes it really hard for him. He’s a solid player, but these coaches around here, they all know him and they’re gong to take him out of the game and make sure it’s really hard on him.”
Cole Ray is an intriguing, 6-1 sophomore who has the athleticism but not yet the experience necessary to become a serious contributor.
“He has a lot of upside … but right now, he runs around like he’s going to explode,” Baker said. “He plays hard, but still has a lot to learn.”
THE SLATE
Community Christian’s schedule is similar in many ways to last season’s docket, mostly because the Mustangs expected to have a much different team than the one they currently have.
“We’re going to have to play hard, because we don’t’ have the size and strength and skill level to compete with the teams we have on this schedule,” Baker said. “The teams we played (this past week), the last three years, we could have competed with them.”
The Mustangs open the regular season on the Monday after Thanksgiving with the first of two games this season against Lemon Bay.
Evangelical Christian, DeSoto County and Sarasota Christian also await.
THE OUTLOOK
The goals are simple this season – learn and be better at the end than they are at the beginning.
“We have a great coaching staff that can really teach the fundamentals,” Baker said. “But the guys don’t have the experience you see on the varsity level on other teams where the players have been playing 7-8 years, with travel ball and all of that.”
Baker said Rivera and Craft have the makeup to handle the adversity that awaits the Mustangs, but the younger and less experienced players will have to find a way to persevere.
“That’s the only thing I’m concerned about,” Baker said. “(Rivera and Craft), they get it, they understand, but the younger guys, I just hope we can win a few games and the guys understand where they’re at. If they put the principles into play as we’re teaching them, we’ll be a lot better as the year goes on and they will be a lot better than they think they can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.