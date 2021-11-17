On social media, Lemon Bay has been using the hashtag #itsjustbetterhere.
After two days of preseason basketball at Catanzarite Gymnasium, that sentiment is apropos to describe what is going on with this year’s Manta Rays boys team.
Lemon Bay is playing with joy and unselfish behavior. They are playing with a chemistry and decisiveness. All attributes that were in short or fleeting supply a season ago.
And perhaps the most encouraging part of the Manta Rays’ wins against Out-of-Door (64-22) and DeSoto County (57-37) was the fact it happened with practically all of the team’s post players still playing football.
“It’s just nice to have everybody on the team care about the next guy,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “They put in a lot of work – we’re talking four days a week – since March. We were behind. We needed to catch up.”
THE REWIND
Chemistry was nonexistent for the Mantas in the early going a year ago as the team was somewhat more football-oriented. Injuries also played a role as Lemon Bay never quite found the right combination night-in and night-out to build any momentum.
The end result was a 5-16 dud in which none of Lemon Bay’s wins came against teams with winning records. There were blowouts as well as games that slipped through Lemon Bay’s fingers due to untimely scoring droughts.
“There are going to be ups and downs, there are going to be injuries and illness, struggles putting the ball in the basket,” Huber said. “You’re going to have those, but when you’re together, you can get through that. It’s when you’re not together (like last season) that things fall apart.”
THE DEPARTED
Lemon Bay lost top scorers Donnie Harvey and Shea Cullum – Harvey to graduation and Cullum to transfer – taking roughly 30 points per game with them.
When the team entered their offseason workouts, no time was wasted lamenting their loss and it was soon apparent the Mantas would make up the difference by having everyone pitch in.
“We’re not gigantic, but we’re pretty deep,” Huber said. “I can play 10 guys and feel pretty confident."
THE SQUAD
Senior returnees Jacob Newcomb, Gabriel Arritt and Zak Morrill each averaged double figures in Lemon Bay’s two preseason wins. Sophomore Lucas Newcomb (10 points against DeSoto County) and senior Booker transfer Daniel Childs (11 against Out-of-Door) also reached double figures in one of the games.
When Lemon Bay wins, it is because the defense is forcing turnovers and gang rebounding while the offense is scoring easily in transition or running half-court sets to free up a 3-point opportunity.
Underpinning that success are what Huber calls “hustle plays.” The Mantas are tracking those every bit as closely as points, rebounds and assists.
“Hustle plays are deflections, offensive rebounds, charges taken and recovered loose balls,” Huber said.
The player with the most hustle plays on a given night is awarded a WWE-style championship belt to carry until someone dethrones him.
Lemon Bay played the two preseason games without junior Jace Huber, who was nursing an injury. When healthy, he is a complementary piece to the playmaking puzzle. Of the varsity players currently competing, only seniors Collin Corrigan (6-3), Sid Sharma (6-3) and Jackson Hood (6-6) check in taller than 6-1.
Once football ends, the Mantas will be able to send seniors Chase Tudor (6-4), Jackson Benedict (6-3), Jackson Hood (6-6) and Everett Backer (6-4) into the paint.
In all, Lemon Bay will play 13 seniors with Jace Huber and Lucas Newcomb being the lone underclassmen.
THE SLATE
While perennial Class 5A district champion Port Charlotte has dropped into Lemon Bay’s newly formed District 4A-12, the Mantas are breathing a sigh of relief since their previous district required facing teams in the Tampa Bay area.
This year’s district, in addition to the Pirates, includes familiar foes DeSoto County, Clewiston and LaBelle, along with Bonita Springs, which is moving up from Class 3A.
The Mantas also have their usual home-and-home with the area schools as well as Bishop Verot, Parrish Community, Cardinal Mooney and Evangelical Christian among others and will face Seacrest Country Day at a tournament during the winter break.
It’s a challenging schedule that might not add up to an overwhelming number of victories, but will have the Mantas playoff-hardened in time for February.
THE OUTLOOK
Huber said he honestly didn’t know what the team’s ceiling is this season, but the floor is much higher than seasons past.
No matter what happens, he suspects both he and the players will be doing it all with smiles on their faces.
“This is my 29th year, going on 30 years coaching, and this group has put in as much, if not more work, straight up work, than any group I’ve had in a long time,” Huber said. “I have a lot of expectations for these guys, and they do for themselves, too. So it’s easy. The standards are high and if you want to be a championship team, you have to do more, and they want that.”
In other words: #itsjustbetterhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.