When DeSoto County was at its best last season, multiple Bulldogs were taking the scoring load off their dynamic post player, Keimar Richardson.
Richardson has moved on to play football at Georgia Military this season, so the search is on in Arcadia to find some way to make up for his missing double-doubles while also finding consistent complementary scoring.
“I’m looking forward to the year,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “I’m excited about my kids. We’re going to play tough.”
THE REWIND
The Bulldogs were 6-6 entering mid-January when the wheels came off during a rough four-game stretch. In losses to South Fort Myers, Venice and Hardee, the Bulldogs were outscored by an average of 33 points. In a 54-46 loss to Frostproof, they squandered a massive, 32-point, 20-rebound performance by Richardson.
DeSoto County closed out the season by splitting its final six games, so essentially outside the four-game swoon, the Bulldogs were a .500 team. Their final win was possibly their best of the season – a 65-47 romp against Lake Placid in which guards Ethan Redden and Nazir Gilchrist combined for 37 points.
THE DEPARTED
Losing Richardson’s 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game would be a blow to any team. Redden also graduated following the season. After becoming eligible at midseason, he averaged 10.7 points.
Essentially, half of the Bulldogs’ scoring graduated when those two departed. In all, DeSoto’s six departing seniors took with them 33.1 of the Bulldogs’ 52.0 points per game.
It’s just as bad when looking at rebounds. Richardson, Chris Sanders and Redden left with 23.5 of DeSoto County’s 37.8 rebounds per game.
In a final blow just before the start of this season, rising senior guard Justin Kniville, announced he was not returning to the team. He had come on strong late last season, giving DeSoto a very different look at point guard and the ability to utilize a small, quick lineup to keep opponents on their toes.
THE SQUAD
There is good news: Gilchrist is back.
The senior guard was a steady producer last season, reaching double figures in 14 of 18 games played. Gilchrist average 14.4 points and was so steady around that figure that he only cracked 20 points once all season.
In Monday’s preseason opener against North Port, the Bobcats focused their efforts on shutting Gilchrist down. It worked – Gilchrist mustered just 3 points.
DeSoto County still won the game, 65-63 because Robert Carter, a junior playing in his first varsity action, rose to the occasion and scored a game-high 22 points.
Fellow guard Gershon Galloway also stepped up, scoring 16 points.
“They took Nazir away from us, so we had to go find more,” Nicklow said. “Gershon, he rebounds and he defends.
Lemon Bay made a concerted effort the following night to erase all three Bulldog guards, forcing DeSoto County to find production among its bigs. Their effort was inconsistent and the Bulldogs fell, 57-37.
At times, Jamari Redding, Keon Robinson, Antonio Watson, Jerry Bonnane and Marquell Summers flashed some playmaking ability, but none of them maintained at a high enough level to overcome the lack of guard production.
“If I can get them to buy in down in the low post, we can do something special,” Nicklow said. “But if I can’t get more out of all of them, it’s going to be a long season for us because I can’t depend on Speedy (Gilchrist), Robert and Gershon all night.”
“I got great minutes out of Antonio, but I’ve got to get him to play faster. He seems like he doesn’t understand what’s going on right now, but once he’s figured out, he’ll be alright for us,” Nicklow continued. “Quell, he hasn’t figured it out yet, either but I love him. He’s going to be there and work hard for us so I’ve got to fix him, too.”
Though Gilchrist found himself smothered both nights, he ably handed the point guard position.
“First game, especially, I was impressed with Nazir,” Nicklow said. “He shared the ball and turned into a point guard. He started out (Tuesday) looking good with a few assists. When teams take Nazir out of the game, it’s going to be tough for us, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
THE SLATE
Nicklow espouses a “play anyone, anywhere, anytime” philosophy, which explains why DeSoto County played two teams this week that they will see a lot of in the regular season. The Bulldogs will turn around and play North Port again on Tuesday while Lemon Bay is a district foe.
“It doesn’t matter. You know me, I don’t talk about it,” Nicklow said with a laugh. “We can play each other because we still have to see each other, whether he knows what I’m doing, or I know what he’s doing. It’s who’s going to make shots, who’s not going to turn the ball over and we just play basketball.”
Port Charlotte, Clewiston, LaBelle and Bonita Springs round out District 4A-12.
Port Charlotte dropped down from Class 5A where it was a district champion while Bonita Springs moved up from Class 3A, where it struggled to find success.
THE OUTLOOK
There is a lot of work to be done for DeSoto County to overcome what it lost in its graduating senior class, but overall the Bulldogs are a deeper team than last season’s squad.
Will that translate into more wins this season? That is difficult to say. Could the Bulldogs be much better in February than they are now? That’s practically guaranteed.
The Bulldogs are a responsive and easy-going group that built a solid rapport during a summer schedule that was much heavier than previous years. If the team’s bigs can settle into roles, DeSoto County will become a very tough out against any team on its schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.