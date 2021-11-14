Historic basketball seasons like the one Charlotte had in 2020-21 often are one of two things — the end of something or the beginning of something.
Long-time Tarpons head coach Tom Massolio suspects he knows the answer:
“I’m excited out where the program is right now,” he said following a Saturday morning practice. “We want to build on what we did last year. We left a couple of things out there that we talk about now.”
The substance of what the Tarpons were practicing on Saturday, in addition to what those “things” are that Massolio alluded to hint at the potential of this year’s team.
THE REWIND
The Tarpons shook off a midseason funk and caught fire in February, riding momentum all the way to their first-ever Final Four appearance. The 21-10 record wasn’t gaudy at first glance, but when paired with the team’s brutal schedule, it was a singular achievement.
If one could call it such, the low-point of the season on the court was a Jan. 6 loss at Naples. Team meetings and soul searches followed and the team reset itself, taking on a “play every game as if it might be your last” focus. In short order, the Tarpons shelled Fort Myers, Canterbury and Lehigh.
The toughest stretch of the schedule came shortly afterward, with hard-fought, callous-building losses against powerhouses Orlando Christian Prep, Bishop McLaughlin and IMG — a state champion, a state runner-up and a national top-5 program. The Tarpon team that emerged from that stretch would close out the year with wins in eight of their final 10 games before falling to Mater Academy Charter in the Class 6A state semifinals.
The towering achievement was tempered by tragedy — a month before their Final Four appearance, Renee Massolio lost a lengthy cancer battle. The passing of the coach’s wife was felt throughout the community and the players in no small part powered through the playoffs in her memory.
Charlote’s last defeat before the Final Four came in the district championship game against Fort Myers — a triple-overtime thriller that ended in a 72-69 road win for the Green Wave. Losing the district title on their home court stands as one of this year’s primary motivators.
“The triple-overtime loss in the district championship doesn’t sit well,” Massolio said. “That’s been the case the last two years.”
THE DEPARTED
Tre Carroll, Nnamdi Edeoga, Jordan Santiago, Alex and Isaiah Gent, and Matt Bagairdi graduated following the season. Also, Ty Becker did not return for this season. Carroll took his team-best 22.6 points and 11.3 rebounds to Florida Atlantic while Edeoga moved on to UT-Dallas. Carroll’s overall production, Edeoga’s tough inside presence, Santiago’s knack for coming up big in the clutch and the role-playing of the Gent twins and Bagairdi leave substantial voids.
Becker was a 6-6 sophomore who was limited to 10 games while dealing with a foot injury. He transferred during the offseason to Sagemont on the East Coast.
“It was a good group of seniors that we lost and we’re going to have to find guys to fill those roles,” Massolio said. “But it’s a different look for us, a different team. I think we shoot the ball a lot better than we did last year. I think we’ll be able to do some different stuff defensively than we did last year.”
THE SQUAD
It’s easier to stomach the loss of such a talented senior class when the replacements are coming up from a junior varsity program that hasn’t lost a game in two seasons. Sophomore Chris Cornish and junior Ari Davis lead a scoring delegation from the JV to varsity while transfer Noah Cutler is already garnering buzz as a difference-making guard.
“Chris Cornish is going to be good down the line,” Massolio said. “He still has a lot to work on, obviously, but he will give us that added rebounder, maybe. He’s really good in transition. He can go, he can put the ball in the basket and he’s a hard worker.”
The senior class, led by Logan Clauser, Jordany Reyes Sanchez and DJ Woods, stand to inherent the role of glue guys from the Gent twins and Santiago.
“I’m really excited about our senior group, what they’ve done and accomplished so far,” Massolio said. “I’ve always said you have to be led by your seniors and I’m not saying our seniors are our best players, but that have to be our best leaders. Collectively, though, those guys really shoot the ball well and share it well. There’s not one guy out there who’s going to go get as many shots as he can — they’re going to get the best shot for our team.”
Clauser said the leadership role is something he and his fellow seniors covet.
“We’ve got to lead the team, put everyone in position to score and win,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep everybody focused, for sure.”
When Charlotte lost the district championship, Carroll handed over the reins as the team’s go-to player to then-sophomore John Gamble, telling him the Tarpons were his team now. Gamble had an outstanding run through the playoffs and built on that over the summer as the Tarpons travel squad roared to a 52-4 showcase record.
Gamble, a 6-6 slasher and dunk artist who can play multiple positions, is the Tarpons’ lead returning scorer and rebounder and is garnering significant recruiting buzz entering his junior season.
THE SLATE
Brutal. That is the only word anyone uses when looking at Charlotte’s schedule for the upcoming season. The Tarpons are indeed roaming in the land of giants, jumping into the fray from the opening tip.
Charlotte will play host to one of the state’s better preseason classics this week, playing SIAA state champ Victory Rock on Wednesday and IMG Academy’s national squad on Thursday.
“We’ve been very fortunate those two programs have been coming here to play and showcase their talents and give us the opportunity to face them,” Massolio said. “Victory Rock, they’re very talented and IMG, obviously, is very talented with six potential McDonalds All-Americans, six guys who could go in the 2023 NBA draft.”
The regular season begins with a pair of showcase appearances at the Wally Keller Invitational. Not that one — the other one.
Wethersfield was Keller’s basketball team in Illinois before he hung up his whistle moved to Punta Gorda to join the Charlotte High administration. The Flying Geese have made the trip to Florida to participate in the Tarpons’ version of the Wally Keller on two occasions. This year, Charlotte returns the favor and will face United Township and Peoria Notre Dame, two well-regarded Illinois programs.
“We’re excited about it,” Massolio said. “It’s gong to be fun. Just the atmosphere, the town, the weather, it’s going to be a great experience. We’re going to be able to bond for those days.”
Later comes a trio of bruising midseason tournaments — The City of Palms Classic during the week before winter break, the Chick-fil-A Tournament during the break and the Wally Keller two weeks after the break. The Tarpons serve as the “home team” at the City of Palms and will play the first prime-time game of the highly regarded national showcase when they face Milton (Georgia).
In between, Charlotte will see Naples, Canterbury and Lehigh, as well as a round robin of area schools.
The rugged slate should have Charlotte more than prepared for its District 5A-11 tournament. The drop in classification means no Fort Myers waiting at the end of the season. Dunbar also made the drop with Charlotte and likely will be the other team to beat in the district. Charlotte defeated Dunbar in the Class 6A regional semifinals last season.
“The schedule, especially compared to teams in this area, no one compares to our schedule,” Clauser said. “No one’s doing that around here and that only makes us better.”
Massolio said the Tarpons could easily find themselves 15-10 at season’s end, but potentially a better team than last year.
“You win important games in February,” he said. “Our schedule last year helped us in the playoffs. I’m hoping this does the same for us this year.”
THE OUTLOOK
As the cliché goes, the Tarpons figure to be smaller but quicker this season. While they should be a better shooting team, they will have to scratch out rebounds.
To that end, Massolio said the team’s overall versatility and athleticism will lend it to a wider range of offensive and defensive approaches.
“I like our transition game and I think this team will be able to cause some more turnovers than we have in other years,” he said. “We’re going to have to; losing basically 11 rebounds a game in Tre, that’s a big hole to fill, so we’re going to have to gang-rebound and do a much better job of that.
“I think we’ll be able to play a lot more defenses than we have in the last few years,” Massolio continued. “I think we’ll be able to do different things in our man-to-man that we haven’t been able to do in the past — more switching and stuff like that — and just give different looks to all of our zones and junk defenses that we run. I’m excited about that part.”
Gamble will be counted on to fill in at least some of Carroll’s departed scoring punch, but the team’s improved overall shooting ability should be a rising tide that lifts all boats.
“We’re still going to have to find that go-to guy and we have some good guys who can do that, but I think it’s going to be a committee when it comes to that,” Massolio said.
Whether Charlotte can repeat or even build on last year’s historic campaign remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain — the Tarpons will be the area’s must-watch team once again.
