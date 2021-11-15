Entering the 2020-21 boys basketball season, Imagine had never won more than five games in one campaign.
On Dec. 16, the Sharks defeated Island Coast, 74-71, and improved to 5-1 less than a month into the season. In the end, Imagine finished 9-11, nearly doubling the former standard thanks to a quartet of seniors and one junior.
What happens now?
THE REVIEW
It all began with a surprise 74-73 victory to open the season against Parrish Community and continued through a 91-57 pasting of Lake Placid. The experienced Sharks were shocking unsuspecting foes during the season’s first month. Second-year coach Zach Moore was aware of the team’s ambush factor.
“A lot of those teams we’ve played during this first half, we caught them off-guard because we’re not the Imagine of old,” he said at the time. “I think the Imagine of old, no one really prepared for them, we never really had the best talent or the best team, so people just beat us whether they prepared for us or didn’t prepare.”
On the very day he said that, Moore lost one of the seniors who played such a big role in the hot start when point guard Justin Marra went down with a broken arm. Imagine didn’t fall off a cliff, but the Sharks were never quite the same without Marra’s 20 points per game.
“Losing Justin, it really did hurt us,” Moore said this week. “He was kind of the floor general that made it all happen and kept us all cohesive, but overall it was a step in the right direction. We got the program going the right way.”
THE DEPARTED
Now the Sharks have to figure out how to keep the program moving forward while replacing scorers Marra, Zach Leslie and Gino Stack along with top rebounder Jaylen Bender.
“They mean the world to me,” Moore said. “Justin, seeing him, seeing what he went through, he’s just a tough kid and meant a lot to the program. Gino, Zach and Jaylen, with Justin, all four of them were real tough, real smart and they wanted it together.
“They were able to put their individual success to the side,” Moore continued. “They weren’t worried about who was getting the most shots, who did this or who did that, they understood that if that one guy had success, they would all have success. So this year, I miss them a lot.”
THE SQUAD
One key contributor does return – Micah Lipker. He, too, was capable of a 20-point eruption on any given night. As one of just four returning players, Lipker will take on an even larger role for the Sharks.
“Micah is our senior leader,” Moore said. “He put a lot of work in this offseason between AAU and getting 500 shots every day. He did it all. He did all the work. We follow him. As he goes. He’s our leader and if he plays hard, we play hard.”
Senior Harsh Patell was the first player off the bench last season and served as a “glue guy." He now slips into a starting role along with fellow senior Alex Sisson, a guard whose playing time increased when Marra got injured.
Damian Bates is a junior forward whose strength will be relied upon inside and, of all the new faces, sophomore Angelo Blas might be the most intriguing. Originally an Imagine kid, Blas transferred to Charlotte this past season and gained experience in that highly successful junior varsity program. Now back with the Sharks, Moore is hoping for big things from him.
“We have some familiarity with Angelo, but this is going to be his first time playing meaningful varsity minutes,” Moore said. “He will be a big piece to what we’re trying to do. He has the ability to do almost everything you can do on the floor. He can defend, rebound, shoot, he can get to the basket and score. If we’re going to be successful, he’s going to be a big piece of that.
THE SLATE
Bradenton Christian and Parrish Community, who ruled the district in recent seasons, are no longer in Imagine’s District 3A-7. In their place comes a moribund Sarasota Military and a solid St. Stephens. They join Out-of-Door and Cardinal Mooney in creating what should be a fairly evenly matched district field for the Sharks.
“I know Cardinal Mooney, they always have a lot of talent and this area is really good for basketball, so while the records might not be great, it’s a product of that,” Moore said. “But I do think the district is more balanced this year.”
Imagine will open on Monday with Seacrest Country Day, a stout Class 2A program before very winnable contests against The Village School of Naples and Sarasota Military. The Sharks will play everyone in their district except Cardinal Mooney, as well as a home-and-homes with Lemon Bay, Parrish Community and Island Coast.
THE OUTLOOK
It all comes down to how quickly the churned roster comes together. The schedule as a solid mix of winnable games and challenges. While it is difficult to forecast whether the Sharks can improve on last season’s 9-11 campaign, it seems fairly certain the seasons of five wins or less may finally be receding into the past.
