Perhaps no boys basketball team in the area last season boasted as much experience as Port Charlotte.
That is most decidedly not the case this season.
“We may take some lumps along the way, but they’ll play hard,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said.
The Pirates are practically a brand-new team. As many as three freshmen could start on a given night. In two preseason contests this past week, their talent was evident, as was their inexperience.
Fortunately for the newbies, they will have the opportunity to cut their teeth while the area’s best player provides some cover.
THE REWIND
Starting four seniors and a junior most nights with a potent senior sixth man coming in from the bench, the Pirates not only beat teams with their talent, but often outsmarted them if talent was not enough.
The result was a 17-4 campaign in which two losses came in narrow fashion to rival Charlotte, a Class 6A state semifinalist. Another loss came against a 27-3 Community School of Naples with the last coming in the Class 5A region semifinals to a Naples team that would finish 25-5.
THE DEPARTED
That final defeat was more than a loss – it was the end of an era.
Logan Rogers, Navari Johnson, Gerald Robinson, Shawn Lefresne and Christian Stone each played their last game. Rogers, a four-year starter at point guard who was practically a coach on the court, was an especially painful loss. The player known to all as “Bear” for his tenacious mindset and hard-nosed play could carry the Pirates when needed.
Johnson and Robinson had the knack for the clutch play. Lefresne could get hot and drop 20 points out of the blue and Stone was a physical, inside-out player capable of cleaning up mistakes.
Several other role players and reserves moved away during the offseason, forcing Rhoten to dig deep into the program’s junior varsity and potent rising freshman class to replenish the roster.
“There were players before them and there will be players after them,” Rhoten said with a philosophical flourish. “This season will be about learning.”
THE SQUAD
In Monday’s preseason opener against Community Christian, Rhoten started freshmen Kaden Suber and Jahyere Chin. They were joined in the starting lineup by Bode Stewart, Onix Diaz and Grant Martin, of whom only Diaz saw varsity action in the previous season.
Diaz, Chin and Stewart rose to the challenge, scoring 13, 12 and 10 points respectively in Port Charlotte’s 81-36 romp.
“They’ve been around,” Rhoten said. “The two freshmen who started and the three freshmen who played, they’ve played a lot of basketball, so they understand.
“And then we’ve got Mr. Perry,” he added. “From an athletic standpoint he can help hold down the fort a little bit.”
For about a month, Alex Perry also was among the departed, but last season’s leading scorer returned to Port Charlotte in September and his presence drastically altered the outlook for the Pirates. As arguably the top returning player in the area, Perry is a dunk artist who plays above the rim and scores in bunches. When he draws the attention of opponents, his quick hands and feet often lead to foul trouble for defenders.
At the other end of the floor, Perry has a knack for beating ballhandlers to spots and drawing charges.
Perry led the Pirates against Community Christian with 22 points and on Tuesday when Port Charlotte faced a much more difficult opponent in IMG Academy’s national junior varsity, he responded with a game-high 29 points.
Though that game resulted in a 63-60 defeat, Perry’s play allowed yet another Pirates youngster to emerge. Sophomore Khyrie Ellis reached double figures against the Ascenders, finishing with 11.
“Everybody has a chance to play and score and now the process is to try and get better,” Rhoten said. “They’ve just got to learn what the expectations are and I think overall, they’re buying into it.”
Junior Caleb Campos is the only Pirate other than Perry who played significant minutes last season. He came on strong at the regular season and provides additional size and consistency alongside Perry.
THE SLATE
Port Charlotte’s roster turnover coincided with the Pirates dropping from Class 5A to Class 4A, where they find themselves in a district that includes area rivals Lemon Bay and DeSoto County.
Also in District 4A-12 are Clewiston, LaBelle and Bonita Springs, which is moving up from Class 3A.
All in all, it is a winnable district if all goes according to plan, though Lemon Bay will be a contender.
“We’ll see how that plays out,” Rhoten said. “But we have a pretty tough schedule overall, so we’ll come out and compete. We may take some lumps along the way, having a young team, but I’m excited about it.”
Tough is one way to say it. Brutal, might be more accurate.
During an eight-day stretch in December, Port Charlotte will play Bradenton Christian, Charlotte, Venice and First Baptist.
There is another game against Community School of Naples and Naples itself awaits on New Year’s Day. Port Charlotte will face Lehigh and Riverview on consecutive nights in January then a week later, the Pirates will play at Charlotte in the Saturday night finale of the Wally Keller Classic.
In the end, the record might not be pretty, but the freshmen will no longer be freshmen and experience will have been earned.
THE OUTLOOK
It will be a rollercoaster ride for the Pirates and they are bound to take the occasional beating. At the same time, it’s a group that can also win games it shouldn’t.
Players such as Diaz, a senior who spent most of his career on the bench watching the Pirates’ now-departed starters, will be an X-factor.
“Onix has been in the program for four years and he sat there and watched while the others played and he learned a lot,” Rhoten said. “Kids don’t understand that sometimes you’ve got to sit and learn and your time will come. His time has come and he’ll do well.”
When Port Charlotte was at its best this past week, it was when everyone was making the extra pass. That was a hallmark of last year’s team.
“Unselfishness,” Rhoten said. “I saw guys who were trying to work with each other and they were trying to get into the principles of what we want to do defensively. They don’t really get it all yet, but they try.
“As long as they keep doing that and keep supporting each other, everything will take care of itself.”
