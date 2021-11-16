No boys basketball team in the area used as many bandages, braces and ace wraps as North Port this past season. Bobcats coach Ryan Power looked as if he pulled a muscle when thinking about it this week.
“Last year, the injury bug definitely got us,” he said. “Our best player – best scorer – missed half the season, which is going to affect you.”
Power was referring to Devin Riley, who was felled just after the winter break and missed the remainder of the season. It was doubly a shame in that Riley’s brother, Kevin, had just returned to playing status a week earlier.
While Riley’s injury is the most notable, it was just one of many maladies – some minor, some not – that flipped a promising start into an 8-15 nose dive.
THE REWIND
In early December, the Bobcats held their own against Port Charlotte in a three-point loss and had Charlotte on the ropes before falling by four points. They took out their frustrations by winning four of their next five games, beginning with a five-point win against Venice.
Then the calendar turned to January and Riley was lost. That was the trigger point for a nine-game losing streak that saw several other Bobcats sent to the trainer’s room. Indicative of how far North Port fell were the rematches with Port Charlotte (a 48-29 defeat) and Charlotte (a 55-31 rout).
What the injuries did do for North Port was force some players who were not ready for prime time into key roles.
“The guys being out last year definitely helped us get experience,” Power said.
One of those players was Maxx Huml, who stepped when Justin Barrolette missed time with a concussion. He remained a part of the rotation the rest of the way.
“I got a little confidence from it,” Huml said. “When we played (Port Charlotte the second time), that’s when I made my first start and it built a lot of confidence in me. It helped a lot.”
North Port won two of its final three regular season games before Lakewood Ranch ended the Bobcats’ season in the district tournament, 45-42.
THE DEPARTED
North Port’s Senior Night festivities were a lengthy affair. In all, North Port said farewell to seven seniors – Barolette, the Rileys, Migiay Joseph, Logan King, Jaylen Brown and Mike Martin-Hinds.
The Rileys, Joseph and Brown in particular took left a huge void in the scoring column, but North Port is a defense-first team and it was the graduation of Barolette that might have left the biggest void.
“Justin was possibly the best on-ball defender that I’ve had in six years of coaching here,” Power said. “We have guys here who are capable of it on our team, but they’re going to have to buy into to it. I would say that defensive pressure on the ball is missed.”
THE SQUAD
So where to begin with this year’s collection of understudies-turned-starters?
Easy: On Monday night in the first game of the Lemon Bay Preseason Tipoff, Huml asserted himself as a difference maker, scoring 31 points against DeSoto County.
“He’s dangerous because not only can he shoot the heck out of the ball, he’s got an extremely quick first step that allows him to get to the basket,” Power said of the senior. “And he’s crafty around the rim as far as finishing or making the extra pass.”
That’s great, but the Bobcats still lost the game, 65-63 because their bread-and-butter – the defense – failed them, especially late in the game on the perimeter.
“We need to work on our defense,” Huml said. “A lot.”
Overall, the Bobcats are bigger than they were a year ago, from guards to the post. Senior Dylan Almeyda missed Monday’s game while nursing a lingering injury from football season, but his imminent return will provide a boost on the interior at both ends of the floor.
“We’re expecting him to rebound the heck out of the ball, shoot the ball and be our best defender,” Power said.
Sophomore guard Jackson Kinker had a strong summer and will team up with Huml to give North Port a very quick backcourt.
“If he’s every getting pressured, we have the confidence in him that if he feels he can get around that guy to make a better decision, he can go for it,” Power said of Kinker.
THE SLATE
North Port finds itself in an absolutely loaded district. Venice, Riverview and Lehigh are perennial playoff contenders. Island Coast found itself in a rebuilding mode last season after three standout campaigns. Even Sarasota, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, flashed the ability to jump up and surprise an unsuspecting foe.
“I think it’s going to be extremely competitive,” Power said. “Looking at the six teams that are in it, I don’t think there’s necessarily a favorite. I think this year every game in that district is going to be competitive from Team One to Team Six and I think it’s going to make it fun.”
There are the usual home and home battles with other area schools and the closing kick against Venice, Lemon Bay and Charlotte will serve to prep the Bobcats for postseason competition.
“I think at the end of our schedule we have a couple of tough games, some rivalry games,” Power said. “We wanted to end the season with a playoff-type crowd and it’s something we look forward to.”
THE OUTLOOK
The ceiling is high for North Port if the Bobcats buy into the defense-first mentality since they have the ability to fill it up on the other end in transition.
"The team will always be about defense, then trying to score in transition," Power said.
Last year’s Bobcats could ugly up an opponent with the best of them, when healthy. That often led to final scores in the 50s. With this team’s scoring ability, the defense doesn’t have to be perfect, but it will need to create opportunities via turnovers.
Huml and Kinker bringing the ball up the court with Almeyda freelancing down low could even make North Port’s half-court offense fun to watch, which is something that hasn’t been a strength for the Bobcats.
"In the halfcourt, we just have to execute a little bit better," Power said. "We had opportunities, but the ball just didn't go in the net. I do like that we have some size to be able to rebound."
After going 8-15 a year ago, it’s an easy bet to say the Bobcats will be better this season than last.
