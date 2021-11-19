There came a point in Venice’s preseason opener against IMG Academy’s national junior varsity team when coach Mike Montgomery was worried the game was slipping away.
The Ascenders had built a modest lead and during a pause in the action, he motioned to newcomer Isaiah Levine.
“Isaiah came over and I said we’re down seven,” Montgomery said. “Isaiah said, ‘oh, we’ll be fine’ and it was, like, two minutes to go.”
And it was fine. Venice won the game, 71-70, thanks in large part to Levine’s 30-point effort.
Venice devastated Out-of-Door by a 72-23 count the following evening via a more balanced scoring effort and served notice this year’s team should be able to play with anyone on its schedule.
“With what we have cooking, we have something special, I think,” Montgomery said. “We’re pretty excited.”
THE REWIND
Venice was good enough this past season to put up a fight against district powers Fort Myers and Charlotte, but did not have the firepower necessary to get over the top.
Tristan Burroughs was a stalwart presence in the paint. Connor Flynn, K.J. Slaton and Brian Boucher all played supporting roles. All of them are gone now. Football players Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt gave the team a much-needed scoring boost once the gridiron season ended. They will return this season once the football team’s latest playoff push ends.
It took that group about two weeks to jell once football ended. Weston and Platt played at an All-Area level once up to speed. Venice beat the teams it should and lost to the teams one might have expected.
The result was a 13-10 season that ended in a loss to eventual district champion Fort Myers.
THE DEPARTED
Burroughs left the biggest hole in the team. He held down the fort while Venice waited for the football season to end. In one of those early games, he poured in 30 points as he bridged the gap between the departure of All-Area standout Malachi Wideman and the arrival of Weston and Platt.
He averaged 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Flynn, Slaton and Boucher could all find their way to double-digit scoring on a given night whenever the opposition took Platt or Weston out of a game. Burroughs, despite his double-figure scoring, primarily made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor, clogging the lane, frustrating opposing offenses and keying transition buckets with rebounds and outlets.
THE SQUAD
Venice will be relying on a trio of fresh faces to entirely flip the script this season.
Levine, a senior, comes to Venice from Community Christian where last season he nearly led the Mustangs to an upset of the Indians while pouring in 32 points.
“He’s money,” Montgomery said. “He’s not afraid of the moment and he doesn’t take advantage of the moment. He makes some really good passes where he could have been selfish and I think that’s a big thing with him.”
Shea Cullum is a 6-3 senior sharpshooter from Lemon Bay who averaged 17 points in the two wins this week.
“They were both unbelievable,” Montgomery said. “They got voted captains of the team. It’s because of their work ethic. Every day, they push all these other kids. Those guys are basketball junkies. Gym rats. It shows.
“They push our guys and push our guys,” Montgomery continued. “That’s the big thing with Isaiah and Shea because they’re leaders.”
It’s a role Levine takes seriously.
“It feels good,” he said. “Just coming in here for a new year and they put their trust in me to be their leader and lead them. It’s a really good feeling.”
When the football season ends, Weston and Platt return. They will bring the third newcomer with them.
Austin Bray is a 6-6 slash from Illinois who can play any spot on the floor and provides Venice with something it didn’t have last season.
“He was our missing piece,” Montgomery said. “If we had him last year, it’s a whole different story. He’s 6-6 but you can pretty much put him on the court anywhere you want. He has every big man move, every guard move, he can bring the ball up against the press, he makes the right pass and his hands are money.”
Where Burroughs was an elite defensive force, Bray is more of a scorer.
“Tristan was more of a defensive dominator and rebounder who had a presence inside,” Montgomery said. “Austin has the same ability but can score everywhere. You didn’t have to guard Tristan outside the paint. You have to guard Austin when he comes in the gym.”
Bray is the perfect complement to Weston, who is a do-it-all type from a guard position. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists this past season. Meanwhile, Platt’s return brings sure hands. He averaged less than a turnover per game while scoring 13.1 points on 59 percent shooting from the field.
THE SLATE
The good news is Charlotte and Fort Myers no longer stand in Venice’s way come district tournament time. The bad news: Riverview and Lehigh are more than capable replacements.
“Obviously we’ve got to play Riverview in our district, so it’s going to be rough,” Montgomery said. “Do you take Charlotte or do you take Riverview? Somehow, I always get one of the two, but I’ve got to be honest – I’m OK with it this year.”
Venice will get their first look at Riverview by participating in the Ram Jam over winter break. There are a pair of road trips to Charlotte – one to play the Tarpons on Jan. 7 and another to face Auburndale in the Wally Keller Classic. Venice will close out the regular season with a flourish, playing host to Riverview and Fort Myers.
THE OUTLOOK
In many years, the Venice basketball season consisted of staying alive until football reinforcements arrive, then seeing what happened next.
This year, Venice appears capable of dominating during the first month, then becoming transcendent once football ends. There is no way to look at this Venice team when everyone dresses and think it is anything other than a serious playoff contender.
“They feel it. They know it,” Montgomery said. “If we can play like we (did this week) with those eight kids, then add (the football players)? We’ll be fine.”
Levine also has no doubt.
“It’s going to be a movie,” he said. “It’s really going to be a movie, for real. We’re going to shock some people.”
