This year of boys soccer was one of the best in recent memory.
The DeSoto County Bulldogs had their best season in program history as they finished 17-2, winning both a district and regional title on the way to a state semifinal finish.
But it wasn't just the Bulldogs who made this year special.
Lemon Bay, the only area team to beat DeSoto, also made it to regionals led by several talented playmakers, but lost the opener to Robinson as a heartbreaking last-minute goal sent the game to overtime – and an eventual loss.
Charlotte almost made it to regionals, too, but took a tough 2-1 loss to Mariner in the district final after beating Ida Baker in double overtime to get there.
North Port found itself in a similar spot as well – needing a district title to advance to regionals. The Bobcats beat Lehigh in the district playoffs, but couldn't get past second-seeded Gulf Coast in the semifinals.
Venice met its fate in districts as well, handling Sarasota 5-0 before a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Riverview in the semifinals.
Port Charlotte, working through a rebuilding season, struggled but won three games – against Lehigh, Sarasota and Island Coast – thanks to a talented defensive unit.
Here's how it all shakes out in this year's Sun Preps Boys Soccer All-Area team:
First Team
Juan Buenrostro — DeSoto County sophomore forward
Buenrostro didn’t just score in volume, he scored when it mattered most, too. The sophomore striker was the Bulldogs’ top offensive playmaker as he netted an area-best 23 goals while also dishing out a team-high 15 assists in just 14 games.
His two goals in a 2-0 regional semifinal win against LaBelle proved to be the difference — setting up a historic regional championship win.
Michael Greggs — Lemon Bay senior forward
A third-year captain for the Mantas, Greggs was as experienced as he was reliable in his senior season as he played in nearly every minute of each game.
Greggs finished with nine goals and six assists, but his value went beyond the stat line as he was a key leader on the way to a regional playoff appearance.
Dylan Salomon — Charlotte senior forward
Salomon brought the clutch factor in his final season with Charlotte. Of his 11 goals, five of them were game-winners for the 10-5-1 Tarpons. His goal in the district final helped his team take an early lead in an eventual 2-1 loss to Mariner.
Emanuel Barajas — DeSoto County senior midfielder
A young Bulldogs team needed leadership last season and Barajas filled the role well. He scored just four goals, but often looked to pass rather than score on the way to 11 assists.
He was also a steady defender as his 47 steals were third-most on a strong defensive unit.
Joan Gamez — DeSoto County junior midfielder
Gamez was at the heart of the area’s most dangerous midfield. Though he was plenty capable of providing offense — with seven goals and 10 assists — it was his footwork and defense that proved to be a difference maker.
Gamez led the Bulldogs with 74 steals across 14 games played.
Nicholas Zidanavicius — Lemon Bay senior midfielder
One of the area’s top playmakers, Zidanavicius was essential for the Mantas. The senior team captain scored 11 goals and had 13 assists, with several of those stats coming in key moments. He also served as one of the best defenders for a Mantas team that finished 8-6-2.
Luca Rueda — Venice junior midfielder
Rueda can be labeled as a midfielder, but he played all over the field for the Indians this past season -- making as big of an impact on offense as he did on defense.
Rueda finished with six goals and seven assists for the Indians, including a pair of goals in the team's only postseason win.
JJ Powers — Lemon Bay sophomore defender
Even though Powers was just a second-year player this season, he quickly became his team’s top defender — drawing high praise from head coach Mark Hertz.
“Best defender in (the) area, and by the time he is a senior, probably in southwest Florida,” Hertz wrote in an email describing Powers. “Extremely talented, fearless, and excellent ball control. Key reason team had a 1.5 goals against average and four shutouts. The future looks solid at defense for the Manta Rays because of JJ.”
Jeilen Augustin — DeSoto County junior defender
The Bulldogs recorded an area-best nine shutouts this season, and Augustin was a big reason why it was possible. The junior played the most minutes of any Bulldogs player as he use his length and strength to deflect and misdirect opposing attacks.
Augustin finished with 25 steals and a pair of goals.
Brady Waltimyer — North Port senior defender
A four-year player and captain for the Bobcats, Waltimyer was a reliable and tough defender for a squad that allowed one goal or less in 11 of its 18 games.
Austin Shearer — North Port senior goalkeeper
Shearer stayed busy this season as he made 148 saves across 18 games. He finished the season with six clean sheets while saving 91% of shots on goal against him.
Coach of the Year: Fernando Zepeda Jr. of DeSoto County
The Bulldogs have been building for years under Zepeda Jr. and the breakthrough finally happened this season.
DeSoto County was not only the best area team, but one of the best in the state, too. The Bulldogs finished 17-2 with a district title and the first regional title in program history.
Second Team
Alex Cash
Charlotte senior
Keaton Cryer
Port Charlotte senior
Alejandro Garcia
DeSoto County senior
Matthew Groves
Venice sophomore
Auselio Gutierrez
DeSoto County sophomore
Fernando Marquez
DeSoto County senior
Tanner Martin
Lemon Bay junior
Noah Rodriguez
Charlotte senior
Logan Sweet
Charlotte senior
Ben Tary
Venice junior
Chris Vega
North Port senior
