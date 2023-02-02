ARCADIA – For much of Friday’s District 4A-12 championship between LaBelle and DeSoto County, the two teams were as evenly matched as their back-to-back regional rankings of No. 2 and No. 3 suggested.
Until they weren’t.
Twice, LaBelle’s stout defense cracked and each time a Bulldogs player was there to slip through the seam and into the net. The resulting 2-0 victory handed DeSoto County its second consecutive district title and re-established the Bulldogs as serious contenders for a return to the Class 4A Final Four.
At the beginning of the season, DeSoto County coach Fernando Zepeda figured there was enough talent rising up from the junior varsity to fill the holes left by graduation and the additional departure of Sun Player of the Year JJ Buenrostro.
“I knew we had some really good young guys who were going to make a difference,” he said. “They came up and sure enough, they did. They pulled their weight.”
Sophomore Andri Vargas was not so much a newcomer as someone who wasn’t able to join the Bulldogs during last year’s Cinderella run. But he was a key component to this year’s run-it-back crew.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs struggled to even get a shot on goal in the early going, thanks to LaBelle’s fast and cagey back row. If they found a way past that line, they had to contend with goalkeeper Kamron Jimenez, who rebuffed several point-blank shots.
So it was fitting the game’s first goal came off a rebound directly to Vargas who needed just an instant to fire the ball past Jimenez in the 27th minute.
It was Vargas’ 24th goal of the season, eclipsing the team record Buenrostro set a year ago.
“It felt great that I got to score,” Vargas said. “Last year I didn’t get to play because of my grades, but it feels great to be out here with my friends. I’m so happy I scored. My plan was to beat (Buenrostro) and now I’m ahead of him.
“I hope I get to score more.”
Whether or not Vargas would get that opportunity hinged on DeSoto keeping LaBelle out of the net and on several occasions, that was in doubt. The most serious threat came midway through the second half when LaBelle kept the action almost directly in front of Bulldogs goalkeeper Carlos Diaz.
Multiple times, Diaz deflected or fell on Cowboy shots, including one harrowing instance when he swallowed up a laser beam right on the scoring line.
“Carlos did a great job again tonight,” Zepeda said. “I mean, there was that one where he blocked it right on the line.”
LaBelle kept coming as the game passed the second half water break and ticked near the 70th minute, but the Bulldogs reasserted control and flipped the field one last time. With just 2:47 to play, senior Sam Etiene booted a left-footed bounder past a fatigued Jimenez, allowing DeSoto and its fans to exhale.
“All the boys gave everything, they really did,” Zepeda said. “We told them at the water break they were getting sloppy, that they were getting comfortable, and they needed to pick it up, that they had to want to win this championship, and they did.”
After the final whistle, the team celebrated with a post-game salute to the stands, then hoisted the district trophy in a celebration complete with confetti and Bulldog blue smoke.
Junior Jonathan Gutierrez, who has been a part of both district championship teams, said the end result was something everyone was expecting.
“We suspected that this year’s team was going to be a lot better than last year,” he said. “We have more consistent scoring and we just have a better overall team. Our attacking is good, our midfield is good and our defense is good, and obviously our keeper is good as well.”
DeSoto County improved to 15-3-2 with the win, but may have not seen the last of the Cowboys (11-5-2). If the FHSAA rankings hold up, the two could be on a collision course for a rematch in the Region 4A-3 semifinals.
“Now we know how they’re playing and they know us now,” Zepeda said. “If it does happen, then so be it. We’ll be here, waiting for them.”
