ARCADIA — The LaBelle boys soccer team gave DeSoto County everything it could handle in Saturday night’s regional semifinal matchup, but there was just one problem.
The Cowboys didn’t have Juan Buenrostro.
The Bulldogs’ sophomore striker made LaBelle pay with a pair of goals — one unassisted in the 25th minute and one off a cross from Emanuel Barajas in the 47th minute — in a 2-0 win at DeSoto County High School.
With the win, DeSoto County (16-1) will play for the regional championship for the first time in program history against Robinson (Tampa) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Arcadia.
“It didn’t matter when this game was. I would play any day of the week,” said Buenrostro, who added that he tried to eat well and rest his body on Saturday. “Coming into this game, I was really focused and determined to win. I did not want to lose at all.
“I was so determined to win, no matter if I had to do it by myself or with the team.”
LaBelle (13-6) employed its speed early and often, earning several chances to score a goal, but none threatened to go in early.
Eventually, Buenrostro opened the scoring minutes after the first water break as he stopped on a dime and rocketed a bending ball over the head of the Cowboys goalkeeper into the back of the net.
“That’s what you get from him every game. The kid is a machine,” DeSoto County coach Fernando Zepeda Jr. said of Buenrostro. “For him, it’s soccer or nothing. It’s life for him, and he shows it every time he plays. He leaves it all out on the pitch.”
The goal brought the Bulldogs to life, and they would need the energy.
The Cowboys registered five more shots — three on goal — that were either deflected by defenders or slapped away by goalkeeper Carlos Diaz, who finished with 10 saves.
A few minutes out of halftime, Barajas, the Bulldogs senior midfielder, crossed a ball directly in front of the Cowboys goalkeeper. Buenrostro beat him to the ball and walked it in for an easy goal and a two-goal lead.
LaBelle’s attack only grew more desperate from there.
The Cowboys emphasized the speed of Dariel Aguilar, Arath Pedraza and Brian Aguilar to earn opportunities, but none would fall.
They peppered the Bulldogs defense with 10 second-half shots (seven on goal) as a little bit of bad luck — such as shots off the top crossbar or last-second deflections — kept the Cowboys off the board.
“Our keep tonight made a big difference,” Zepeda Jr. said. “He hasn’t had that exciting of a game in a long time, and he came up big for us. There were a lot of big stops that he had.
“LaBelle is obviously here for a reason. They grind as much as we do, but we were able to edge them with two great goals.”
The chances didn’t stop until the final whistle for LaBelle, as the Cowboys registered three shots in the final minutes, including a pair that Diaz had to dive or leap at to knock away.
Nothing the Cowboys did, however, could come close to matching the offensive firepower Buenrostro generated for the Bulldogs.
“All of those shots LaBelle had were really good, but we just wanted it more, and I think that’s why we won tonight,” Buenrostro said. “It’s why we won tonight and it’s why we’re going to be regional champs.”
