ARCADIA — The last-chance corner kick was thwarted and no time remained.
In that moment, DeSoto County’s boys soccer team had done something no Bulldogs team had ever done.
In that moment, they were so happy, the only thing they knew to do was run to their families in the packed stands.
Alejandro Garcia, Adan Villagomez, Ruben Mar and Fernando Marquez led a pack of Bulldogs in a leap onto the grandstand’s retaining fence to hug loved ones and celebrate DeSoto County’s historic 2-1 victory over Robinson for the Region 4A-3 championship. Pictures were taken, shirts were distributed, euphoric texts were sent, phone calls were made.
DeSoto County advanced to the state’s Final Four for the first time and will play host to St. Brendan on Saturday in the state semifinals.
All because a kid from Haiti slipped between a host of taller Robinson defenders and drilled a go-ahead goal straight on from 10 yards out in the game’s 75th minute.
Sam Etiene arrived in Arcadia a couple of years ago and folded seamlessly into the town’s soccer culture, bringing his country’s unique stamp to the community’s tapestry of styles.
“That was a great, big goal and I feel so good,” Etiene said. “I scored the last goal for the team and we won.”
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the game’s 16th minute when Etiene led Garcia with a pass that lured the Robinson goalkeeper out of position. Garcia won the 50-50 ball and drilled it into the back of the net.
It remained 1-0 until the break, and shortly after intermission the Bulldogs made their lone mistake of the night. On a free kick just 50 seconds into the half, DeSoto was caught out of position, allowing Robinson to gather in the long pass and overwhelm Bulldogs goalkeeper Carlos Diaz.
It was an unfortunate turn for Diaz, but he didn’t let the defensive lapse get to him, and the defense in front of him redoubled its efforts to collapse on every Robinson attack the rest of the way.
“These last two games have been amazing for him,” DeSoto County coach Fernando Zepeda said of Diaz. “He’s always been a solid keeper but these last two games, he’s been outstanding. He’s been on top of his game.”
An injury to the Robinson goalkeeper a couple of minutes later led to a long delay until he could be transported via ambulance. The long stoppage seemed to re-energize the Bulldogs, who had been on their heels since Robinson’s game-tying goal.
After, the Bulldogs attacked more aggressively and defended much better as a tightly called game created multiple penalty and corner kick opportunities for Robinson.
“That injury slowed the game down and that was big for us because it got us back in our mentality,” Zepeda said. “We kept fighting. These boys never stop. We turned back on, like a little switch.”
The DeSoto County soccer program began in 2004 when Neyna Zepeda, Fernando’s wife, started a club team at the school. It has grown every year since, but its goals were modest – to win a district title.
Following Wednesday’s win, the team gathered around Neyna as she handed out shirts that commemorated the team’s district championship win earlier this month.
“I don’t know if it has set in yet. It hit harder with districts because that’s the goal,” Fernando Zepeda said. “It’s always about winning the districts and it hasn’t happened in seven years so that hit a little harder, so this one hasn’t settled in.
“I feel like now, every game, the next game is the goal, the next game and the next game and now we’re in the state semifinals,” he added. “It’s unreal and I couldn’t ask for any other team. This team is amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.