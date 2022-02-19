MIAMI – The end was already near when torrential rain drowned DeSoto County’s last chance to keep its season alive.
St. Brendan had proven from the start of Saturday’s Class 4A state soccer semifinal that it would be the villains of the Bulldogs’ feel-good story. Organized, fast and confident, the Sabres had answers for every Bulldog gambit.
And so DeSoto County’s historic soccer season came to a soggy close, 5-0, on the slick, artificial turf of a high-dollar, big-city private school.
DeSoto County coach Fernando Zepeda gathered his charges at the Bulldogs’ bench for a speech all coaches dread, for perspective is generally lost on youth and it fell to him to make sure they remembered the towering achievements of the Bulldogs’ breakthrough season.
“They had a game plan and we just didn’t have the answers and that’s fine,” he said. “We don’t win all of them, right?
“You guys have made history,” he continued. “You guys should be proud of yourselves. I’m proud of you. … You guys are in the history books. Your hard work. … Nobody gave up. Everybody played hard. … I’m very happy to have the type of guys who are on my team. You guys are great, amazing young men.”
Zepeda rubbed the back of Joan Gamez’s downward facing head until he looked up, then finished.
“I love each and every one of you.”
The funny thing about endings is that some aren’t really endings at all, and as the Bulldogs gathered up their waterlogged belongings, there were no tears.
The only end for DeSoto County on this Saturday night was the end of a beginning.
Bulldogs soccer is back. It is a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. A foundation is now in place and no longer will district titles be the goal for this up-and-coming crew.
“I think in the future there will be some more – I won’t say better players – but more advanced players that can make the plays,” said Juan Buenrostro, one of many Bulldogs who will return next season. “It’s just a work in progress. We did have a really good season where we all tried our best in every game, so you can’t take that away from us. It makes it easier.
“We lost in the semifinals, but we also had a really good record,” Buenrostro continued. “Something good to fall back on.”
St. Brendan (16-1-3) provided the Bulldogs (16-2) with an important lesson in what is needed to take the next step. To be defeated, rather than lose – eased the pain, Buenrostro said.
“It’s not hard to lose to a really good team,” Buenrostro said. “They finished all the chances they had, they played really good against us, they dominated us. I wouldn’t be mad if we lost to them again because they’re a really good team.
“I honestly didn’t expect to make it this far but it really is a great opportunity to make it this far with the really good team we have at DeSoto.”
Fernando Marquez was the last Bulldog to leave the field. One of the team’s senior captains, he was fully aware during the final 15 minutes that the season – and his career – were winding down.
“I couldn’t be mad because we did our very best and that team was tough,” Marquez said. “They dominated us, so I couldn’t even be mad. As a captain, I needed to show an example, so I kept my head up until the last minute and I enjoyed the very last, few minutes of football I had for DeSoto High School.”
Whoever said perspective is lost on youth never met kids like Buenrostro, Marquez or any of the DeSoto County Bulldogs.
“We were the team that made history,” Marquez said with pride. “We were the team that never gave up, always fought to the end, to the very last minute, we never gave up.”
