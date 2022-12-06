PUNTA GORDA — In a battle from the beginning, Tuesday’s boys soccer game between Lemon Bay and Charlotte came down to the foot of Mantas midfielder Christopher Cabrera.
Cabrera delivered the game-winning goal in 2-1 victory at Brian Nolan Stadium.
Cabrera’s game-deciding moment came 18 minutes into the second half. The Mantas came out of the intermission pressing, and managed to create opportunities. When Cabrera got his shot, he wasn’t going to miss.
“I just saw the keeper a little bit off to the side,” Cabrera said. “The defense wasn’t marking. They were not expecting a shot. They didn’t expect us to take it, because it wasn’t a natural position. We just put it on target, and it was a goal.”
At first glance, the shot off the foot of Cabrera seemed to sail into the arms of Charlotte’s goalkeeper, but it sailed through the goalies’ grasp. In that moment, even Cabrera had to take a second look.
Once Cabrera realized that he scored the go-ahead goal, he turned to his teammates and shrugged his shoulders.
“I didn’t expect it,” Cabrera said. “That is why you got to have your shots. It was a surprise, a gift really.”
Through the remainder of the game, both teams tried to create opportunities, but at the end, no one was able to break through.
Both teams set a quick pace early as the battle resembled a chess match.
Early in the first half, the Mantas’ had eight shots on goal and dominated midfield. Eventually, Tanner Martin squared up in front of the goal and found the net to give the Mantas a 1-0 lead.
Charlotte’s leading scorer Deacon Powell tried to find the back of the net himself. While Powell, who has scored 10 of the Tarpons’ 18 goals this season, called to his teammates to pass him the ball, it was Barry Davis who broke through.
With Powell set to the left of the net, ready to receive the ball, Davis, who was dribbling from the right side, shot into the left corner of the goal.
That would be the only score for the Tarpons, despite utilizing several different strategies throughout the night.
“We are young, and we have to get that chemistry going,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “I think we get reliant on playing it to one guy. We just are not clicking yet as a team. As we grow, that will all come.”
The Mantas improved to 2-2-2 on the season while Charlotte slipped to 3-3-1.
It was a much needed win for the Mantas after their last two games coming in to Tuesday night.
“It is a really young team, but we are finally building the chemistry after a few tough games,” Cabrera said. “I think if we just work on little things, then we are going to do very well this season.”
