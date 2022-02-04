PUNTA GORDA – Sometimes, it’s all about geometry.
With under six minutes to play, Maximo Gorosito’s soft, arching shot on goal came down at just the perfectly imperfect angle to get by Charlotte goalkeeper Alex Cash for the game-winner in a 2-1 Mariner victory in the District 5A-12 championship.
“I thought we played really hard,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “They didn’t give up and that last goal just snuck in there. Alex had it covered, he had his hand up there but there was a little, tiny space for it to get in and it found it.”
It was a crushing turn of events for a Charlotte team that had been on the verge of lifting a breakthrough season to even greater heights.
After a scoreless first half, the Tarpons opened the scoring when Tyler Amaral was fouled in the penalty area and Dylan Salomon drilled the ensuing penalty kick. It was a fortunate turn of events for Charlotte, since Mariner had spent most of the evening in front of the Tarpons’ net and had a significant shot advantage.
“After the penalty kick, we had a good run there,” Winkler said. “We had them shocked a little bit, I think, but we couldn’t put in another one and then we had a couple key people in that attacking part dropping off because they were just playing their heart out.”
The Tarpons opted to play a defensive game in order to run out the remaining 20 minutes, but Mariner struck paydirt with just over nine minutes remaining, then less than four minutes after that, Gorosito delivered the dagger.
When the final whistle blew, Charlotte’s seniors crumbled. Some of them, like Tyler Amaral, had been on the 2019-20 team that roared through the season 13-2-5 only to fall to Braden River in the district semifinals on penalty kicks. Last year’s team stumbled into the postseason, losing three of four, but knocked off Sarasota to open district play, then fell to Venice 4-3 in the semifinals.
This year’s team entered districts at 9-4-1, took care of business in a 4-2 win against Ida Baker in the district semifinals and for 70 minutes appeared on the verge of winning its first district crown since 2011.
Instead, Mariner (13-11-2) won its fifth consecutive district crown.
Amaral sat in silence on the end of Charlotte’s bench. Salomon sat on the ground near the sideline, arms hugging his shins and head buried behind his knees. One by one, Mariner players consoled the Tarpons’ leading scorer.
“We tried to play a little more defensive, and when you do that, they take more shots,” Winkler said. “Ten minutes to go, that’s just unfortunate, but hopefully we’ll get a chance to redeem ourselves next week.”
Sometimes, it’s about the math.
The eight-team Region 5A-3 bracket consists of four district champions and the region’s next four highest-ranked teams, according to the FHSAA formula. Charlotte entered the district tournament ranked No. 8 in the region. Unfortunately for the Tarpons, the Tritons were 10th. Charlotte received more bad news later in the night when King, ranked No. 14, tripped No. 4 Freedom to win District 5A-9. Earlier in the week, No. 3 Southeast lost to No. 13 Northeast.
Those three upsets leave Charlotte battling for the final spot against Seminole, Countryside and Northeast – which subsequently lost to St. Petersburg after upsetting Southeast. New rankings compiled over the weekend from district results will determine next week’s field.
“It was a really good opportunity here tonight, but they’re a good program,” Winkler said. “They’re used to being here. It’s our first trip in 11 years. Hopefully we get to play another day and it’s not over.”
