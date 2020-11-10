The high school soccer playoffs were over almost after they began last year — with each area team seeing its season end in the district tournament.
Following an 0-6-1 start, North Port went 5-3-2 heading into the playoffs, where it beat Venice in the district quarterfinals before falling 2-0 to Sarasota the next round — something the Bobcats are using as motivation this year.
“We kind of imploded in that game,” Bobcats coach Joey Sorbino said. “We took a red card, we took a blue card. This season, we went to Sarasota’s preseason tournament and we got to play them the first game.
“We shut them out. They didn’t have a shot on goal for 80 minutes, so it was a big rebound for us to get the mentality right.”
After going 13-3-5 last year, Charlotte High was ready for a playoff run until it ran into Braden River in the district semifinal — losing in penalty kicks.
Lemon Bay had a similarly close ending, losing to LaBelle.
“We lost 1-0. It was a heartbreaker,” Manta Rays coach Mark Hertz said.
Port Charlotte, despite taking an early lead over Cape Coral, was overwhelmed in the second half as it was eliminated in the district semifinal, too.
“It became 2-1, then 3-2, and we lost, 4-3,” Roca said.
And DeSoto County had the misfortune of playing in a district with 25-5-1 Mariner, which sent the Bulldogs home with ease.
However it plays out this year, it’s sure to have a new look.
Each of last year’s Player of the Year finalists — Gavin Pennell, Harley Rusher and Javier Barajas — have graduated, along with several others.
This leaves a void for some new faces to emerge.
Charlotte
Coach: Greg Winkler
Last year’s finish: 13-3-5; eliminated in district semifinal loss to Braden River.
Key players lost: Gavin Pennell, Caleb Briggs, David Lawson, Deangelo Renford.
Key returners: Francesco Buscemi, Wesley Owensby, Dylan Marsh, Logan Roughton, Logan Sweet, Noah Rodriguez, Tyler Amaral, Bruce Bailey.
Promising newcomers: Dylan Solomon, Pedro Pessoa, Christian Ortiz.
Expectations: “I’m optimistic we’re gonna put together a really solid squad,” Winkler said. “I’m not sure if we’ll match the record we had last year, but we will be competitive in every game.
“Defensively, we’re in real good shape with a strong back four. I think we’re gonna score a little more than we did last year, too. The big issue will be replacing (goalkeeper) Gavin (Pennell). Players like him don’t come around that often.”
Lemon Bay
Coach: Mark Hertz
Last year’s finish: 11-4-3; eliminated in district semifinal loss to LaBelle.
Key players lost: Harley Rusher, Alex Carabes.
Key returners: Alex Johnson, Trayton White, Nick Zidanavidius, Caleb Reigle, Niko Neumeyer, Michael Greggs.
Promising newcomers: Jacob Szatkowski, Logan Ho, Tanner Martin.
Expectations: “We’re excited about this season,” Hertz said. “We are a young team, but have skilled players and should be competitive.
“Obviously the goal is a district championship, but when you have Mariner, a team that consistently goes to the state final, that’s a tough one.”
DeSoto County
Coach: Fernando Zepeda Jr.
Last year’s finish: 9-9-2; eliminated in district semifinal loss to Mariner.
Key players lost: Javier Barajas, Jesus Ortiz, Eric Santiago.
Key returners: Emmanuel Barajas.
Promising newcomers: Auselio Gutierrez, Adan Villagomez, Juan Buenrostro.
Expectations: “The really good thing about these boys coming up is I don’t see a weakness,” Zepeda Jr. said. “Even with losing who we did, we had guys on the bench last year champing at the bit and they’re ready to go.
“I feel like Emmanuel Barajas could potentially go to any college he wants to for soccer. He’s a complete player. There are three freshmen who are something to be looking out for in the future, too. These three are gonna blow up these next four years. They’re very exciting to watch.”
North Port
Coach: Joey Sorbino
Last year’s finish: 6-10-3; eliminated in district semifinal loss to Sarasota.
Key player lost: Alvaro Amaya.
Key returners: Jeremiah Bohdanets, Chris Lamela, Anthony Simontchik.
Promising newcomers: Joaquin Sorrentino, Cayden Thomas.
Expectations: “We certainly think we can compete for a district title,” Sorbino said. “That’s always the goal for us. The biggest thing for us last year is we felt it was kind of up in the air for districts. It was anyone’s game depending on how it shook out.
“We saw Charlotte and Braden River go to PKs in the semifinal. We saw Sarasota and Braden River go to PKs in the final. We didn’t feel like we didn’t play how we want to represent ourselves.”
Venice
Coach: Dave Porvaznik
Last year’s finish: 6-8-2; eliminated in district quarterfinals loss to North Port.
Key players lost: Donovan Milano, Christopher Miscannon, Joseph Smith-Spada.
Key returners: Diego Heredia, Joaquin Rueda, Stefan Slavov, Max Mergos, Bima Bagawanta, Julyan Ormaechea.
Promising newcomers: Ben Zatman, Jacen Colantuono, Connor Priede, Luca Rueda, Austin Lane.
Expectations: “I want to see the players grow on and off the field,” Porvaznik said. “I’m trying to shape young men into productive people and I’m gonna do it through the sport of soccer. I’m gonna do it in a way they enjoy, but they’ll also have to work hard.
“We got rid of some headaches. Cancers, if you will, that are no longer going to be an issue. We’re just going to move forward with a different outlook. My plan is to win the district.”
Port Charlotte
Coach: Joe Roca
Last year’s finish: 5-15-2; eliminated in district semifinal loss to Cape Coral.
Key players lost: Justin Ross, Matthew Perry, Davin Wadsworth.
Key returners: Kendrick Cryer, Keaton Cryer, Trevor Cole, Greg Williams, Lushane Whyte, Michael Pavone.
Promising newcomer: Anthony Strahija.
Expectations: “They play well together so I think they’re gonna be good," Roca said. "They’ll be competitive.
“I think Kendrick and Keaton Cryer are going to step up big time. Kendrick is the goalie and Keaton is a defensive player.”
