PORT CHARLOTTE – Playing a team twice in a row is unique.
After defeating Port Charlotte four days ago, Charlotte head coach Greg Winkler expected the Pirates to make some changes on the pitch. With the last match fresh in their minds, the two teams each had notions on what they needed to do in order to win.
After winning the first game, the Tarpons wanted history to repeat itself – and it did. Charlotte’s offense got off to a fast start in a 5-1 win.
“It is hard to keep your guys motivated,” Winkler said. “A lot of time it’s in the back of your head the performance of the game before. So, you might lighten up a little bit.”
Charlotte’s Deacon Powell, who spearheaded last week’s win, picked up right where he left off.
Ten minutes into the game, Powell sped past Pirates’ defenders and scored. One minute later, Powell drove down the field and scored again. With two quick goals, the Tarpons had all the momentum.
But they were not done.
Less than three minutes later, Charlotte’s Schwarzenegger Obel scored off a high kick.
Facing a 3-0 deficit, the Pirates’ offense broke through on the foot of Tristen Coulombe.
The Tarpons would not be silenced. With 14 minutes left in the half, Charlotte’s Berry Davis scored, for a 4-1 lead.
In the second half, both teams came out aggressive, battling at midfield to create opportunities. The last goal of the night came early, as Charlotte’s Powell was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box.
Winkler called upon Charlotte goalie Luke Wadsworth to take the shot. He fired the ball past Port Charlotte goalkeeper Jamison Harlow.
With the loss, the Pirates fell to an 0-10 record this season. With two games left, the Pirates’ plan to push forward.
“You see how well this team is (Charlotte), and you can play against them,” Coulombe said. “As you play against teams that are good, you see that you can play against them and have the potential to beat the other teams.”
On the other side, Charlotte has scored a combined 12 goals in the past two games. With their offense clicking and multiple players able to score, Winkler is happy where his team stands.
“I like how people are starting to step in,” Winkler said. “I think the level of communication has really sky rocketed. You can hear them, before (in) the beginning of the year, you didn’t hear them talking at all. Now they are directing. It has been a good thing to watch.”
