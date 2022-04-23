The Charlotte boys weightlifting team entered the season as the reigning state champion but still wanted a rallying cry for the 2022 season.
So, the Tarpons called themselves “the ring chasers.”
Charlotte captured that ring this week at Port St. Joe when the Tarpons lapped the field in the Class 2A state championship, capturing the school’s third state title overall. The championship moved Charlotte into the state’s top 10 all-time in terms of titles.
Christian Kreegel, Nate Smith and Zach Anderson played key roles in the triumph and their names are included here among the eight members of the Sun Preps boys weightlifting All-Area team.
While Charlotte cast a long shadow across the area, there were some other standout performances, as well as the season came to its conclusion.
Port Charlotte’s Charles Vanamberg excelled in both the Traditional and the Snatch, where he captured a state championship. Imagine’s Wyett Rightmire overcame a horrific leg injury to challenge for titles in both disciplines, as well.
Lemon Bay’s Landon Spanninger had an off-day in the Traditional on Saturday after being a region champion, but he surprised with a state title in the Snatch, which is in its first year as a contending discipline.
The Weightlifter of the Year finalists are Kreegel, Rightmire and Vanamburg. All members of the All-Area teams will be invited to the Sun Preps All-Area Awards banquet on May 24 at CoolToday Park, where the Weightlifter of the Year will be revealed.
Tickets for the event will go on sale later this month. For the rest of the All-Area team, see page 14A.
ALL-AREA BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
CHRISTIAN KREEGEL, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
When Kreegel announced he would stay at 199 pounds this season, everyone scattered. No one thought they had a chance against him, and they were right. The Tarpons senior cruised to the state title with a bench of 345 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 320 pounds for a total of 665 pounds.
WYETT RIGHTMIRE, IMAGINE, SENIOR
In October 2021, Rightmire snapped his lower right leg in half. On April 23, he nearly won a state title. How’s that for a comeback? The rebuilt Rightmire roared through 154-pound regionals and came within 10 pounds of a state title with a bench of 285 and a 245 clean for a total of 530 pounds.
CHARLES VANAMBURG, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
The Pirates’ 219-pounder put himself in great position at the regionals when he swept bot the Traditional and Snatch competitions. At State, he finished third in Traditional, but brought home a state title with a 240-pound lift in the Snatch, 20 pounds better than second place.
N n n
GEORGE PHILLIP, VENICE, SENIOR
Phillip finished fourth at state in 238 with a Traditional total of 650 pounds, improving on his 625 total at regionals.
JOHN BREAUX, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Breaux shook off a bad night at regionals with a second-place finish in the 129-pound Traditional competition. He lifted 225 in both the bench and clean-and-jerk.
ZACH ANDERSON, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
Anderson came into the state meet as a darkhorse at 139, but proved his region championship in the Traditional was no fluke, matching his 510-pound region total to win the state title.
NATE SMITH, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
Like his teammate, Zach Anderson, Smith proved his outstanding turn in winning the region title in the Traditional was the real deal. At state, he matched his 525-pound total to win the 154-pound state crown.
LANDON SPANNINGER, LEMON BAY, SOPHOMORE
The Manta’s 219-pound super sophomore had an off-day at the state championship after terrorizing his region in the Traditional, but he did manage to bring home some hardware from state when he won the Snatch crown.
SECOND TEAM
NATHAN CLARK, NORTH PORT, SENIOR
RONNIE ELKHATIB, NORTH PORT, SENIOR
RYLAN TOLLIVER, CHARLOTTE, SOPHOMORE
RYAN PETERSEN, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
TYLER DAMPIER, PORT CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
BRENDAN CHAVARRIA, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
ALEXANDER TRUISI, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
TROI’QUAWN McCLARY, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
