Above: The Charlotte High boys weightlifting team, along with coaches and other school officials, received their state championship rings Monday during a ceremony that took place at halftime of the boys basketball game at Wally Keller Gymnasium. The Tarpons won their second consecutive state title this past spring. Left: Charlotte athletic director Tom Massolio hands a state championship ring to former Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan on Monday during a ceremony to honor Charlotte’s back-to-back state champion boys’ weightlifting team.
Charlotte athletic director Tom Massolio hands a state championship ring to former Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan on Monday during a ceremony to honor Charlotte's back-to-back state champion boys' weightlifting team. The rings were handed out to team members, coaches and other school officials during halftime of the boys basketball game at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Above: The Charlotte High boys weightlifting team, along with coaches and other school officials, received their state championship rings Monday during a ceremony that took place at halftime of the boys basketball game at Wally Keller Gymnasium. The Tarpons won their second consecutive state title this past spring. Left: Charlotte athletic director Tom Massolio hands a state championship ring to former Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan on Monday during a ceremony to honor Charlotte’s back-to-back state champion boys’ weightlifting team.
SUN PHOTOS BY Kat Edwards
Charlotte athletic director Tom Massolio hands a state championship ring to former Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan on Monday during a ceremony to honor Charlotte's back-to-back state champion boys' weightlifting team. The rings were handed out to team members, coaches and other school officials during halftime of the boys basketball game at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
The Charlotte High boys weightlifting team, along with coaches and other school officials, received their state championship rings Monday during a ceremony that took place at halftime of the boys basketball game at Wally Keller Gymnasium. The Tarpons won their second consecutive state title this past spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.