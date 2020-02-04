Much like girls weightlifting, the boys teams in the area are considered to be among the best in the state, with numerous lifters competing in state meets.
There will be many new faces this year, however, as many of last year’s powerhouses have graduated. So, the question is if teams are rebuilding or reloading.
Let's take a look at area teams (in alphabetical order):
Charlotte
Charlotte is traditionally a state power in weightlifting, but were beaten out last season by Venice in regionals. Coach Ray Hickson still has a very good, deep squad that should once again battle for supremacy.
State qualifiers Cutter Rebol and Thomas DuFour-Stewart are gone, but a bunch in the lower classes could move up in size. Jaden Opalach, the state runner-up at 139 returns, as does juniors Hervans Telfort, Austin Lowe (129) and Brenner Bogle (154)
“We lift year-round. We get a lot of football players and they do it all year, so we don’t just do it midseason,” Hickson said. “We have kids who have a great work ethic.”
The team will hold its intersquad meet this week, which is where a lot of questions will be answered before the Tarpons host the first big meet of the year, the Tarpon Invite on Feb. 11, featuring 15 schools.
DeSoto
Coach Darryl Jackson will have one of the smallest teams in the area, as the Bulldogs struggle to fill some of the smaller weight classes.
All-Area performer Trayvis Smith graduated. Among those returning is sophomore regional qualifier Blas Cervantes. Jason Kinville is one of the newcomers to watch, though it is not known where he will lift out of.
“We won’t be big in numbers,” Jackson said. “We’re a young squad, so we’re going to just go out and compete and make gains.”
Lemon Bay
Last year’s regional champions are about to pretty much start from scratch, as only one lifter returns.
But don’t count Don Southwell’s team out. Preston Van Dine and Cody Krohn are the only experienced returners. Southwell said that he hasn’t made up his mind exactly were his team will stack up. The inter-squad practice meet this week will truly determine his lineup.
Freshmen Alex Truisi, Anthony Barnett and Ashton Tucker will try and fill the lighter weights, while sophomore Everett Baker and junior Kyle O’Connell will man the heavier weights.
“There’s no substitute in the sport for time. You can only grow the human body so fast through natural means. Our focus is to make gains and see the results from meet to meet,” Southwell said.
North Port
Like Lemon Bay, North Port will be looking at a new group of kids due to graduation and academic challenges. Even those returning have battled injuries.
Seniors Andres Morales (199) and Colby Pirillo (169) and junior Gabe Rodriguez (238) are the lone returners and should be ready for the season, provided they recover from injuries in other sports.
Wayne Skelton said most of the new lifters are coming from the football team, but that doesn’t help them in the smaller weight classes.
“We don’t have a lot of interest from those in 129 or 139 and those who were, aren’t with us anymore and they would have been here a couple more years,” Skelton said, whose team opens with a dual meet with Braden River on Feb. 12.
Junior Juan Cisneros is one to look out for at 154. Evan McFarlin, another junior, will be at heavyweight, Skelton said.
Port Charlotte
The Pirates program, though low in numbers, it always seems to get the best bang for its buck.
This year’s team should be a little deeper as coach Jarret Debus is expected to bring back a lot of kids, including state qualifier Jakobe Morgan, runner-up at 119, and Tim Murphy, both juniors, and seniors Shevan Pearce, and state qualifier Ja’nyrein Washington. Anthony Ferrentino and Joshua Clerjudge and heavyweight DaQuan Martin.
“We are loaded in the upper weight classes. We have a few guys starting up who look really good. Look out for sophomores Brandon GePierre and Charley Van-Amburg,” Debus said.
But while the Pirates have the higher classes sewn up, Debus is still trying to find the smaller kids.
“It’s hard to find the small kids because they don’t play football,” Debus said.
Venice
Venice lost a lot of great lifters, but return many as well, and expect to be able to replace those lost and to drub opponents with pure numbers.
“Last year we had a lot of guys who bought in and trusted the process. They were accountable and gave their all,” coach Clay Burton said. “We lost a lot of guys, but we have a lot of them coming back.”
Seniors Zachary Younts and Brian Taylor, both state qualifiers, return as well as Rowan Foskin, Carson Peters and junior Jacob Papantokakis who earned regional berths, to help shore things off after five others graduated, leaving coach Clay Burton with a good dose of leadership.
Burton said he’s able to get a bunch of lower weight lifters through the freshman program who haven’t quite filled out yet.
Newcomers include Rylan Kriska and Jake Herrington who will both be at 119, and Logan Ballard at 169, who Burton believes will have a great year. Ethan Mort and Michael Raney are two heavyweights who can also be counted on to put points on the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.