BRADENTON — The goal for the Charlotte girls basketball team coming into Tuesday’s regional semifinal was to get out to a fast start and not allow Braden River to get an early run.
That’s what got the Lady Tarpons in trouble two weeks ago in the district championship against the Lady Pirates, who used a 23-2 run to claim the title and the right to host Tuesday’s matchup.
The plan didn’t work for Charlotte, who fell behind 43-14 at half time and ended their second consecutive 21-win season with a 69-38 loss.
“It’s kind of the same recipe as last time,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “Kind of had a slow start there and a good team got out on us again. We can’t play good teams from behind.”
Both teams were on opposite sides of the spectrum in the first half with Braden River virtually scoring at will and Charlotte unable to find much success.
The Lady Tarpons wanted to take away the strong outside shooters, but in doing that, left the paint vulnerable.
Braden River’s Julia Rodriguez went to work and scored 8 points in the first quarter, helping her team grab a 20-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
“Their inside scoring kind of hurt us there,” Stephenson said. “We weren’t really expecting that, we were trying to focus more on their outside perimeter players. But their post players came to show tonight. They made the shots that we didn’t.”
The second quarter was much of the same. Reigning Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon, who hit two 3s in the first quarter, got rolling and scored another 10 points before halftime. She finished with a game-high 27 points.
Charlotte’s top two scorers, guards Bella Desjardins and Ary Hicks, were held to a combined one point in the first half and 15 for the game.
“Just our execution on things,” Stephenson said. “We didn’t execute the way that we’re capable of doing and probably a little bit of that goes on me as a coach. But some of the shots that (Gordon) hit — contested, not contested, in a way you kind of have to live with that.”
The Lady Tarpons made a run in the third quarter of the district title game to make it close and looked as if they might do it again Tuesday despite a 29-point deficit.
Hicks hit a layup followed by a 3-pointer from Desjardins early in the quarter to spark the offense. Hicks hit two more layups to cut the lead to 47-27 nearing the 4-minute mark, but came down awkwardly on her ankle and had to leave the game.
That killed the momentum and the Lady Tarpons couldn’t recover. They finish the year 21-4 and come back just as strong next year.
“We’ll learn from it and be better,” Stephenson said. “We’re young, only one senior. We were one game short of what we did last year, but we bring back pretty much the same team next year. We’ll get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.