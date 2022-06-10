The Venice High football team has earned a reputation for fearless scheduling under John Peacock, but the 16th-year head coach has put together a true gauntlet of games this fall.
The defending FHSAA 8A state champion Indians will play just one road game — at Riverview on Sept. 30 — and will host some of the most formidable teams in the country, including IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and Miami Northwestern, among others.
Though Venice has lost nearly two dozen impact players to graduation, the Indians might be as well-equipped as ever for such a daunting stretch.
Armed with a pair of four-star athletes in Damon Wilson II at defensive end and Elliot Washington II at cornerback, Venice has at least two players who can match up with just about anyone in high school football.
For just about everyone else, however, this schedule will serve as the ultimate introduction to Indians football, and could be just what this team needs to gear up for another state championship run.
Here’s how the schedule breaks down:
Can’t-Miss matchups
Miami Northwestern at Venice — Aug. 26
Venice’s 2021 season opened with a trip down to Miami to face the Bulls in a Kickoff Classic that set the tone for the Indians’ dominating year.
This time around, Northwestern will make the road trip and the game will count.
The Bulls went 10-4 last season, ending with a state semifinals loss to Jesuit — the eventual 6A state champion.
Beating Northwestern for a second straight season will be no easy feat.
Chaminade-Madonna at Venice — Oct. 7
The 2021 FHSAA 3A state champions, Chaminade-Madonna finished ranked No. 5 in FL and No. 24 in the nation after it put together one of the most impressive seasons in the state.
The Lions lost, 26-24, to American Heritage (Plantation), but otherwise dominated much of their competition as they finished 12-1 — allowing just three total points to be scored in its playoff games.
With top playmakers on both sides of the ball returning, Chaminade-Madonna, now in Class 1-Metro, could be primed for another state championship season.
Seminole at Venice — Sept. 23
The Seminoles could have faced the Indians in last year’s state final if not for a 28-27 overtime loss to Apopka in the regional final.
Seminole had little trouble reaching an 11-2 record, outscoring its competition, 454-161 on the year as it lost to only the Blue Darters and Chaminade-Madonna.
With several returnees on both sides of the ball, Seminole should give the Indians one of the toughest tests they’ll see this season.
However, there won’t be any chance of a postseason meeting this year, as Seminole plays in Class 4-Metro and Venice is in Class 4-Suburban.
Naples at Venice — Sept. 2
At first glance, Naples might not stick out as a must-see game among some nationally known teams, but the Golden Eagles are worthy opponents.
Naples went undefeated in its regular season, ravaging a host of local competition with running-clock margins.
After opening the playoffs with a 37-0 win over Charlotte, though, the Golden Eagles were eliminated in a 49-35 loss to Miami Northwestern in the regional semifinals.
Dual-threat quarterback Stanley Bryant has graduated, but the Golden Eagles should return enough impact players to contend.
Can Venice win?
IMG Academy at Venice (Kickoff Classic) — Aug. 19
It doesn’t technically count, but there’s no doubt that both of these teams will be trying to make a statement in this preseason clash.
The Indians have never defeated the Ascenders’ national team, and that might not change this fall. IMG Academy outscored every one of its opponents by multiple scores last season, except for a 34-24 season-ending loss to St. Frances Academy.
Even a competitive loss to this squad would be considered a successful start to the season.
St. Frances Academy at Venice — Sept. 16
The first and only time these two teams met in 2020, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to pull away — going up, 21-0, after one quarter on the way to a 49-7 win.
St. Frances lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 38-23, in Week 1 last season, but proceeded to steamroll through its competition from there, including a season-ending win over IMG Academy.
The Panthers will undoubtedly be Venice’s most challenging opponent this regular season.
Running clock contenders
Clearwater Academy International at Venice — Nov. 4
A roughly 250-student Academy in downtown Clearwater, CIA boasts a wide cross-section of students, including football players.
As a private academy, the Knights can recruit players, and have done so to some success, including a 10-2 season last year.
However, it’s also difficult for the Knights to sustain year-over-year success as an academy. The Knights lost 22 seniors to graduation this spring.
The last time these two teams met, Venice took an early lead on the way to a convincing 51-26 win on Nov. 6, 2020.
Venice at Riverview — Sept. 30
The Rams have beaten the Peacock-led Indians just once in 15 years, and that trend shouldn’t change this season.
Riverview was one of Southwest Florida’s best teams last season as it went 9-4 against quality competition. However, the Rams were no match for the Indians in a pair of lopsided losses that both ended on running clocks.
With Riverview and Venice still in the same district, it’s hard to see the Indians letting this game sneak up on them.
Palmetto at Venice — Oct. 21
The Tigers have become known for producing some of the area’s most athletic and fastest players — including a trio of stars last season in Cleve Benson, Duke Timmons and Jaylen Wester.
Last season, that resulted in a 5-6 record against a tough schedule including teams on this list like Riverview and Clearwater International Academy, along with a 42-10 loss to Venice.
IMG Academy White at Venice — Oct. 28
It’s hard to ignore the Ascenders’ 11-1 record last season, but they beat just two teams with a winning record in Bishop Verot (6-5) and BOLCA Prep of Daytona Beach (7-5).
Facing its toughest competition of the season in a second-round playoff game, IMG White lost to Clearwater Academy International, 54-22.
Quarterback Mason McHugh (2,849 yards, 31 TDs to 9 INTs) and the team’s top four rushers from last season have all graduated, along with other impact players.
Sarasota at Venice — Oct. 14
The Sailors actually took a 7-0 lead on the Indians in last season’s matchup before they were outscored, 49-6, the rest of the way.
Though Sarasota flashed promise last year on the way to a 6-4 finish, the Sailors are not yet ready to compete with the Indians.
