One area team has already punched its ticket to the regional duals, but the rest are vying to advance this weekend as the wrestling dual postseason continues.
Lemon Bay advanced by finishing second in their district back in December, falling to LaBelle in the finals.
Charlotte, Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice will all compete this weekend with the Tarpons and Pirates wrestling Friday at Palmetto High and North Port and Venice finishing up on Saturday at Venice.
The wrestling season is broken down into two separate postseasons — the dual season, which is team vs. team, and the individual season that comes later.
Charlotte came within points of a title last year and is gunning for another shot. Lemon Bay also reached the final day, finishing third.
Dual season is more about team depth than anything else. Teams wrestle their lineups against another school and each bout scores points toward the final score.
Charlotte, boasting one of the deeper teams in the state, could make easy work this weekend. The Tarpon lineup features nine state-ranked wrestlers including Lucas Willis (152) and Andrew Austin (113), who are ranked second in their class by the Orlando Sentinel.
They go against a district with Boca Ciega, Braden River, Palmetto, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Southeast, St. Petersburg, who have a combined eight ranked wrestlers. That list includes Port Charlotte's 220-pounder Okten Logue.
The top two for each district qualify for regionals next weekend. Brackets haven't been released yet for which matchups each school will have.
North Port and Venice have much tougher roads to regionals in a stacked district with four teams that could make a run.
District 3A-8 includes the two area teams as well as Manatee (5 ranked wrestlers) and Riverdale (6 ranked wrestlers). Riverdale is a deep team and has the No. 1 182-pound wrestler in Jesse Martinez and the No. 4 120-pounder in Nate Luders.
But North Port and Venice will have something to say, each having five ranked wrestlers themselves. Venice freshman Koen Hoffman is currently No. 2 in 3A at 138 pounds after reaching states as an 8th grader last year.
North Port's Quinn White also made states last year and ranks fourth at 145 pounds.
Every weight class will matter this weekend and it will come down to which team has the more complete roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.