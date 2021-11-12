This local high school cross country season nearly had it all.
There were comebacks, breakthroughs, debut seasons and championships.
The Lemon Bay boys was the only area team to emerge as district champions, while several others -- the Lemon Bay girls, Venice boys and girls, Charlotte boys and girls, North Port boys and Port Charlotte boys, all also advanced to regionals.
From there, three teams -- the Lemon Bay boys and both Tarpons teams -- advanced to states, along with Tyler Wadsworth of the Pirates and Juliana Courville of the Lady Indians.
Ray Chumbley, who coached the Pirates boys to regionals and Wadsworth to a district and regional title, is the Sun Preps boy's cross country coach of the year.
Brenda Clark, who guided the Lady Indians to regionals and helped Courville advance to states for the first time, if the Sun Preps girl's cross country coach of the year.
The finalists for our Cross Country athletes of the year will be named in the spring.
Here's how the All-Area team shaped up:
Boys First Team
Tyler Wadsworth, Port Charlotte senior
The area's only district and regional champion, Wadsworth broke the 16-minute mark on multiple occasions, including his seventh-place finish of 15:56 at the 2A state championships.
Evan Crane, North Port junior
A top-10 finisher in several local meets this season, Crane kept that going into the postseason. He was his team's top runner at both the district and regional meets, placing 11th (16:32) and 10th (16:52), respectively.
Rune LeDoux, Lemon Bay senior
The arrival of LeDoux turned the Mantas into a deep and formidable team this season. He ran a 16:40 to place second at districts, a 17:32 to place 18th at regionals and, finally, a 16:26 to finish 20th at states.
Sean Perry, Lemon Bay junior
One of the Mantas' top returners, Perry only got better as the season went on. He placed fourth at districts with a 16:57, ninth at regionals with a 16:56 and 29th at states with a 16:45.
Simon Pettit, Charlotte senior
Pettit helped power the Charlotte boys team on a run to the 3A state championships with a 17:23 time to finish 31st at regionals -- best among the Tarpons -- before ending the season in 87th at the state meet with a 17:26.
Boys coach of the Year: Ray Chumbley, Port Charlotte
Though his team had few returners and dealt with injury and illness to start the season, Chumbley coached Wadsworth to a district and regional title while helping Kauhner Mault return as a top area runner.
Boys Second Team
Jeremy Duque, North Port junior
One of the most consistent runners in the area, Duque was a top-30 finisher at both districts and regionals, placing 29th with a 17:23 and 28th with a 17:27, respectively.
Matt Finck, Lemon Bay senior
A key runner for the Mantas, Finck placed fifth at the district meet with a 17:06, 22nd at regionals with 17:40 and 52nd at 17:17.
Brian Williams, Venice senior
A top runner for the Indians this season, Williams was consistent throughout the season, medaling in several events along with finishing 21st at districts with a 17:07 and 36th at regionals with a 17:37.
Kauhner Mault, Port Charlotte senior
No one in the area could keep up with Wadsworth, but Mault wasn't too far behind. He finished ninth at districts with a 17:47 and 20th at regionals with a 17:36.
Alex Lincoln-Velez, Charlotte sophomore
One of Charlotte's best runners as a sophomore, Lincoln-Velez was the team's top finisher at the 3A state meet with a 69th place finish and a time of 17:12.
Girls First Team
Juliana Courville, Venice senior
It was a breakthrough season for Courville, who placed fourth at districts and fifth at regionals with a pair of sub-20 times before finishing 46th at the 4A state meet.
Katrina Machado, Port Charlotte sophomore
The top runner for the Lady Pirates, Machado finished sixth at districts with a 20:39 and nearly advanced to the 2A state meet as she placed 14th with a 20:55 at regionals.
Hanna Martin, Charlotte sophomore
Martin helped the Lady Tarpons advance to the 3A state meet with strong postseason running. She finished 17th at districts with a 22:57 and 32nd at regionals with a 21:41.
Tyler Sabadin, Venice junior
A consistent and reliable runner for the Lady Indians, Sabadin had a pair of top-50 finishes at both the district and regional meets -- peaking with a 21:26 to finish 46th at districts.
Sangie Lincoln-Velez, Charlotte senior
Lincoln-Velez proved to be the go-to runner for the Tarpons in the postseason. She opened with a 23:31 to place 19th at districts, but only got better from there, posting a 21:10 for 24th at regionals and a 20:13 to come in 50th place at the 3A state meet.
Girls coach of the Year: Brenda Clark, Venice
Clark helped coach one of the area's best girls teams and also helped Courville reach her ultimate goal of qualifying for the state championships with a well-thought out strategy of staying with the pack until the end.
Girls Second Team
Ava Taylor, Charlotte freshman
Taylor made it all the way to the 3A state in her freshman season. She placed 24th at districts, 41st at regionals and finished 159th with a 22:12 -- her best time of the postseason.
Brenda Smith, North Port sophomore
The Lady Bobcats' top runner, Smith ran a 21:58 to finish 39th at districts.
Tori Sabadin, Venice freshman
Sabadin impressed in her debut season. She placed 56th at districts with a 22:34 and 73rd at regionals with a 22:21.
Makayla Rassbach, Venice junior
Rassbach ran a 22:04 to take 45th in districts and a 22:17 as she placed 72nd at regionals.
Kerry Matson, Lemon Bay junior
An essential runner for the Lady Mantas, Matson fought through an illness to run a 21:54 at districts and finish 11th -- helping her team move on to regionals, where she ran a 21:59 to place 28th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.