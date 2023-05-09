BRIEF: Venice football playing scrimmage Friday By Evan Lepak Sports Writer May 9, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Do you want a chance to catch Venice football back in action this spring?All you have to do is rummage through your laundry room or hit the nearest store where laundry products are sold.Venice football announced Monday that its annual Green and White spring scrimmage will take place Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.For admission to the contest, the program is asking community members to bring laundry detergent pods as donations. The pods will be used to wash both practice and game uniforms.The scrimmage will give fans a chance to get a sneak peek at what head coach John Peacock says could be one of the best teams he’s ever had at the school.With fresh faces at key spots on both sides of the ball, Venice has been working toward the start of the fall season since spring practice began April 24.The team entered its third week of full pads Monday, as the Indians prep for their spring game at Naples High School on May 18 at 7 p.m.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
