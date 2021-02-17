The seniors at Charlotte and Port Charlotte have known only disappointment in the regional round of the state basketball championship series.
In fact, the only time either team advanced past the regional semifinals was 2019 when Port Charlotte moved on by beating Charlotte, 47-44, in the fourth meeting between the two teams that season.
Last year, both teams saw their postseason runs ended in the semifinal round in blowout fashion – Charlotte fell to East Lake 68-36 while Port Charlotte was eliminated by Clearwater, 80-44.
Getting past the regionals and into the state semifinals will be a taller task for the two Charlotte County schools than virtually any other group of teams in the state.
Based on the FHSAA rankings, both teams landed in the most difficult regions in their respective tournaments. Port Charlotte finds itself in the single most-difficult four-team pod in Class 5A, not to mention the toughest region by a wide margin. The No. 12 Pirates’ matchup with No. 10 Barron Collier rates as the toughest matchup of the first round.
Charlotte, meanwhile, finds itself in the only top-10 matchup of the first round when it travels to Lehigh. The Tarpons are Class 6A’s No. 7 team while Lehigh, a team the Tarpons defeated earlier this season, is No. 6. Charlotte’s region is the only one in Class 6A that features three top-10 teams. Port Charlotte’s region also features three top-10 teams and is the only one in which all eight teams are among Class 5A’s top 45.
Here’s a closer look at the two regions as play gets under way today with class rankings and first-round matchups:
CLASS 6A REGION 3
THE RANKINGS
1. East Lake
6. Lehigh
7. Charlotte
13. St. Petersburg
16. Wiregrass Ranch
28. Fort Myers
38. Dunbar
53. Largo
THE GAMES
Largo at East Lake: Charlotte fans will know East Lake (24-1) from its 66-35 dismantling of Vero Beach at the Wally Keller Classic on Jan. 23. East Lake defeated Wiregrass Ranch for the second time this season to win its district. No small feat. It also boat-raced St. Petersburg 82-44 on Feb. 6. Its lone loss came against the state’s No. 5 overall team, Windermere. East Lake is the No. 7 overall team in the state. Largo (11-10) lost to St. Petersburg in its district championship, but throttled Palmetto 71-52 in the semifinal.
Wiregrass Ranch at St. Petersburg: St. Petersburg (15-7) was feeling pretty good about itself after a 12-1 start, fell into a 1-6 slump to close out the regular season. Losses to East Lake bookended the seven-game stretch. Wiregrass Ranch (17-5) entered postseason play having won 9 of 10 before losing to East Lake in the district championship. Wiregrass has a number of quality wins over Class 5A competition, including playoff participants Mosley and Land O’Lakes.
Dunbar at Fort Myers: The Green Wave (14-8) celebrated in Charlotte’s gym last week after knocking off Charlotte in triple-overtime and avenging an earlier loss. The fact Fort Myers owns many quality wins yet rates No. 6 in the eight-team region speaks to the team’s occasional inconsistent play, especially during a six-game stretch from the end of December to mid-January that stretch included the loss to Charlotte. The latter part of the year has been a bit of a revenge tour, including the win against Charlotte. Dunbar (11-7) couldn’t solve Lehigh in two defeats this season but in addition to defeating Fort Myers, the Tigers shocked Naples, 93-84, on Feb. 4.
Charlotte at Lehigh: Neither Lehigh (19-8) nor Charlotte (18-9) has ducked an opponent this season. Charlotte defeated the Lightning 72-63 in Punta Gorda on Jan. 15. A week later, Lehigh played Santa Fe Catholic at the Wally Keller Classic, losing 63-47. In their next game, the Lightning were drilled by Port Charlotte 79-50, their worst loss of the year outside a 90-17 run-in with Montverde, the nation’s No. 1 team. Lehigh has defeated Barron Collier, Mariner, Dunbar twice and split with the Community School of Naples. The Tarpons’ win against the Lightning came as part of the team’s most-impressive four-game stretch of the season, which including wins against Fort Myers and Canterbury. That led into a three-game losing streak against Orlando Christian Prep, Bishop McLaughlin and IMG Academy’s nationally-ranked squad. A poor start against Fort Myers doomed Charlotte last week in triple-overtime, but the Tarpons had won four of five up until then.
CLASS 5A REGION 3
THE RANKINGS
2. Naples
5. Clearwater
10. Barron Collier
12. Port Charlotte
18. Jesuit
26. Mariner
35. Boca Ciega
44. Blake
Boca Ciega at Blake: When Blake (12-4) defeated Jesuit 67-53 in its district title game, it marked the Yellow Jackets’ fifth consecutive win since losing to Jesuit, 54-44 on Jan. 19. Boca Ciega (11-8) lost to Clearwater in its district title game, but has a win against Largo and owns a pair against Countryside.
Jesuit at Clearwater: Clearwater (17-2) rates as a blueblood when it comes to state tournament appearances. But those 46 appearances and 77 games have only translated into 34 wins, one state title and a pair of runner-up finishes. This year’s team comes into region play 11-1 in its last 12 games. The lone defeats have been an overtime loss to St. Petersburg and against Class 6A’s No. 1 team, East Lake. Jesuit (22-4) perhaps took Blake a little too lightly in its district title game after defeating the Yellow Jackets twice during the regular season. The Tigers’ other three losses came against Sickels (twice) and Durant, a pair of top Class 7A teams while the other was against Tampa Catholic, a top-10 Class 4A team.
Barron Collier at Port Charlotte: Barron Collier (16-6) will be the first of potentially three top-10 teams Port Charlotte must navigate to reach the state’s Final Four. The Cougars have played a brutal schedule, but own wins against Fort Myers, Naples and Riverdale. They’ve faced Naples three times this season, Fort Myers twice as well as Lehigh and the Community School of Naples. Five of their six defeats have been by single digits and includes a triple-overtime affair. Port Charlotte (16-3) knows something about overtime defeats, too, falling to Charlotte in an extra period on Jan. 29. That has been the Pirates’ lone loss in their past 12 games, a stretch that includes a 79-50 conquest of Lehigh and their district-winning dismantling of Mariner. The Pirates have held seven opponents to less than 40 points, including a stretch of three games in four outings where they held their foe under 30.
Mariner at Naples: The high-scoring Naples Golden Eagles (23-4) have totaled at least 84 points in their past five games. At the Wally Keller Classic, they defeated Santa Fe Catholic in the 9 p.m. game on Friday, then rallied past Winter Haven 64-57 in the 11 a.m. game the following day. The four losses are all quality – Victory Rock Prep, Barron Collier, IMG Academy and Dunbar. They have also defeated Barron Collier and Dunbar, in addition to Riverview Sarasota, Fort Myers and Doral Academy. Mariner (14-8) defeated Dunbar on Jan. 25 and owns wins against Cape Coral and Barron Collier.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
