Community Christian fell behind in each of the two overtime periods against Out of Door Academy on Monday.
Needing a 3-pointer to force the first overtime, sophomore Lucas Rivera stepped up and hit the game-tying shot while being fouled. In the second overtime, the Mustangs (8-5) fell behind again, but pulled together to get their fourth straight win.
It's something the Mustangs have yet to do this year — losing in the final seconds to both Lemon Bay and DeSoto County — and it's a trait the program hasn't always embodied.
"We did what we had to do," Community Christian coach Kurt Taylor said. "It's the first time this team has faced that kind of adversity in a game and come back and won at the end. We have the type of players that can compete at a high level, but we have to have everything working."
However, it's not the first time the program has experienced adversity, in fact, it's something they have constantly dealt with and have slowly overcome through years of building a winning culture.
The days of Taylor's 7th and 8th grade travel team scrimmaging against the varsity team and winning are over. Since Taylor took the helm prior to the 2016-17 season, the Mustangs have increased their win total by at least five games each year. After winning 14 games and earning a playoff berth last year, they are now on pace to have one of the most successful seasons in school history based on win percentage.
Assistant Chris Burnett played during the dark years and has come back to help build the program alongside Taylor and Taylor's son Larry. Burnett has seen the growth of the Mustang brand since returning to the school and says the culture shift is one of the driving forces behind it.
"When I got here, coming from a public school, there wasn't a lot of competition," Burnett said. "We were kind of in this bubble, which was frustrating. We were lacking competition, lacking commitment from the coaches. We have that now, we have coaches that are putting the hours in. It was a culture switch and when you have that the kids buy in."
The school is small with a graduating senior class of about 25 this year — one of the biggest they've had. The program and its facilities are even smaller, consisting of a single gym with two hoops and a small weight room.
The roster mimics that. Some days they don't have the bodies to scrimmage and often coaches jump in.
Even so, they don't shy away from playing the larger schools in the area, and the players embrace the scrappy underdog persona.
"We love it, we like the challenge," Mustang senior Brandon Hill said. "We like to have that chip on our shoulder so every time we step on that court, we know what we're playing for. We play for each other. I feel like there were times last year where we would play selfish, but this year we gel good on and off the court."
Players, like last year's standout Sam Battle and current forward Rodney Anicet, have transferred in to help build the program. Other have been here from the jump and have developed a strong core.
Guys like Ethan Bray, John Dill, Isaiah Levine, Kaleb Smith and Hill have been with Taylor for some time and are now reaping the benefits.
It's been a consistent rise for the past four years and with the final quarter of the season in front of them, the Mustangs looking to continue to collect milestones and make a playoff push.
"To hang with the FBAs, the Evangelical Christians and Bradenton Christians, it's very difficult," Taylor said. "We're not as talented, we're not as deep, we don't have the facilities. But this group expects to be successful. Our goal is to win a district championship. We need to go out and take care of business."
