ARCADIA – Standing in the middle of a space that had at times been an auto body shop, horticulture lab, ISS room and a COVID-19 quarantine area, Sam Holland raised his hands to bring down the clamor from a dull roar to a buzz.
The DeSoto County High athletic director and football coach scanned the room, taking in members of his football team, school officials, donors and the girls weightlifting squad. On the walls were signs that read PROUD, STRONG, ATTITUDE, WORK ETHIC, COMPETE and SACRIFICE.
Beneath those signs: Sparkling, brand new weight equipment. Beneath everyone’s feet: A black, rubberized surface emblazoned with the school’s bold, blue “DC” symbol.
The Bulldog Strength Complex had gone from blueprint to reality and Holland gave a quick progress report on what had happened since $75,000 in private donations had poured in and been put to use.
For the first time, the football team was able to take a weightlifting class, something taken for granted at other schools. Eighty percent of players improved their upper body strength by 90-100 percent during the first six-week course. With the participation of the local hospital, the school was now able to provide 40 grams of post-workout protein and 720 calories for breakfast.
Healthy body, healthy mind: The Bulldogs went from having just two players with 3.0 grade-point averages to 11 with 14 more carrying GPAs between 2.7 and 2.9. The team’s overall GPA grew from 2.3 to 2.8.
“What you have all done, with your investment,” Holland said. “Everything that’s going on, the investment that you all have made … you never know. When you look around this room, you never know who’s going to be in the military, who’s going to be working in this community. Who’s our next mayor?”
The complex was dedicated to Alico Citrus, Albritton Insurance, Tom and Jan Hollingswood, Mosaic, Tim and Pam Vowels and Ryals Cattle Company, all of whom were on hand Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting.
“You never know what that investment – a sacrifice of something in the present for future gains – will bring,” Holland said. “What you’ve done is priceless. You may never know that one of these young people go on to invent, to save lives, to be a part of the military.
“As a coach, you get to touch lives that you never know what may happen,” Holland said.
At that, Holland walked up to senior Michael Russ and clapped a hand on his shoulder.
“Lieutenant Colonel?” Holland asked.
Laughter ensued as Russ grinned and nodded his head in approval.
And so it went Tuesday. The Hollingswoods cut the ribbon and Bulldog student-athletes engulfed the donors to take pictures and thank them.
“It’s kind of great, knowing where we come from,” Russ said. “Me and my senior guys, we’ve been together since Pee Wee, so to have this experience with Coach Holland is kind of amazing.
“I feel like the program now is in for a great future,” he continued. “It’s in great hands. The coaching staff is beautiful and the way we operate here is amazing and I plan to come back some day and coach myself.”
Holland broke out in a broad grin when he heard of Russ’s plan.
“That kind of character, that’s how you get coaches,” he said.
For the record, yes, Russ plans to enter the Air Force.
Tom Hollingswood was a standout, multisport athlete for DeSoto County in the late 1960s.
“It feels like things are picking up again,” said Hollingswood, who admitted he had spent a long time away from the high school community before former Bulldogs football coach Bobby Bentley returned to the school system as superintendent. “I’ve been out of the action here for a long time, but I can see what’s changed here and it really sounds very positive.”
Hollingswood likened the facility and faculty improvements at DeSoto County to the sweeping change that was occurring during his high school days.
“I was here when integration came to the school and it was athletics, the football team, that helped bring the community together,” he said. “Sports means so much for communities like ours so seeing this, I know it helps.”
A separate $10,000 donation is being put to use creating a new football locker room, which is nearly complete.
“We have four, possibly five players we’re going to be taking on a trip to North Carolina and Tennessee to visit some schools and have an opportunity to play at the next level,” Holland said. “But it starts in the weight room. It starts in the classroom. Everything that’s going on – the investment – you may never know all the good that comes from it.”
