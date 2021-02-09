ARCADIA — DeSoto County’s two leading scorers were having an off-night during Tuesday’s District 4A-11 quarterfinal against Lake Placid.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, a senior who has been in these spots before and a plug-and-play sophomore were on the court to pick up the slack in what would be a convincing 65-47 victory.
Ethan Redden led the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points while sophomore Justin Kinville, a defensive dynamo, sparked a decisive third-quarter run with four steals.
“We grinded this win out tonight,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “I told them it’s going to be tough to beat a team three times, but we took advantage of them. I was so proud of Justin. He brought a lot of energy to them and we needed him.”
With the win – their third blowout victory against Lake Placid this season – the Bulldogs (9-12) will travel to top seed McKeel Academy for a semifinal game Wednesday.
DeSoto County led 32-27 at the break thanks in large part to Redden, a key member of the Bulldogs’ most recent district championship team. He scored 11 points in the first quarter to keep DeSoto County afloat while leading scorers Keimar Richardson and Nazir Gilchrist struggled to find their shot.
“He kept us in it,” Nicklow said. “Nazir’s shot wasn’t falling, I don’t know where Keimar was at, but we found a way to win. We gutted it out and gave ourselves another chance to win and advance.”
While DeSoto County has several seniors who were members of the 2019-20 district title team, Redden’s playmaking ability at point guard has been a key component in many of the Bulldogs’ wins this season.
“I’ve been here before, I’ve won a district championship, so I know what it feels like to win and I know what it takes,” Redden said. “I had to come out and get my players a win and hopefully get another win tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs were heavily outrebounded by Lake Placid (6-16), but they held leading scorer Travelle Wiggins to just 5 points, well below his average of 17.6. Offense was also difficult to come by for the Bulldogs outside of Redden, but whenever they needed a spark, Kinville was there to force turnovers and get the team into transition for easy baskets.
Kinville’s influence was all over DeSoto’s 11-0 Redden-fueled run in the first quarter and then his steals provided the momentum during a 10-0 run just after halftime that put DeSoto County ahead 42-30.
In all, the Bulldogs forced Lake Placid into 30 turnovers.
“Justin was the difference-maker for us tonight, I told him at halftime we needed his energy,” Nicklow said. “I’m just so proud of that kid. I’m glad he’s coming back next year.”
The Bulldogs lead would remain in double figures the rest of the way.
Gilchrist never was able to get his 3-point shot in order, but often found himself on the scoring end of a turnover-triggered transition. He finished with 17 points. Richardson, who averages 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, struggled throughout the night surrounded by Lake Placid’s big men. He finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds.
