DeSoto County High School has withdrawn from the FHSAA football state series and will spend the 2021 season as an independent.
Athletic Director and football coach Sam Holland confirmed the move on Friday afternoon.
Last month, the FHSAA announced its reclassification plan for the upcoming season, adding that the new districts would be for one season only, with the typical two-year district plan resuming for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
“At this point, with it being a one-year cycle, this gives us the best opportunity for our athletes,” Holland said. “This was something we decided on to make big strides for the future of the program.”
The Bulldogs, coming off an 0-10 season, were slated to join District 5A-12 with Port Charlotte, Sebring, Booker and Hardee.
With an enrollment figure of 1,165 students, DeSoto County would have been the smallest school in its district and one of the smallest in the newly drawn Class 5A, which spans schools in the 1,137-1,581 range.
In the previous Class 5A, the smallest school had an enrollment of 1,169.
DeSoto County is the ninth school to go independent since the new districts were announced. Many schools went the independent route this past season due to COVID-19 restrictions, including a majority of South Florida schools. Of those, 18 rejoined the state series for the 2021 reclassification, but 62 independents – including DeSoto County – remain.
The Bulldogs weren’t the only Southwest Florida program to pull out of the state series. Bradenton Bayshore – also slated for Class 5A competition this season – withdrew early in the process.
Holland said the flexibility provided by the move has allowed him to fashion a schedule that should aid in the rebuilding of the Bulldogs' program. Only Hardee – a longstanding rival – remains from the original slate.
“As an incoming head coach, it gives us the opportunity to lay the groundwork for our program,” he said. “We’re still working on it right now, but we’ve got nine games. We’ve got to find a 10th, but the only one that was on the district schedule that’s still with us is Hardee, and that’s a given.”
Archbishop McCarthy, Eagle’s View (Jacksonville), Lake Region (Eagle Lake), Liberty (Kissimmee), Oak Hall (Gainesville), Poinciana (Kissimmee) and Spanish River (Boca Raton) are the other schools that have withdrawn from the state series for the 2021 season to date.
