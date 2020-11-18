When DeSoto County finished 13-12 last season during Darrel Nicklow’s third year at the helm, it marked the first winning mark since 2013.
After a modest run of success under Kip Rhoten during the first decade of the 2000s, DeSoto County fell on hard times as a progression of coaches and the occasional controversy caused the program to bottom out in the two years prior to Nicklow’s arrival.
DeSoto went 8-49 in the three seasons prior to Nicklow and was 5-23 in his first season. Nicklow got the Bulldogs back to .500 with a 14-14 run in 2019-20 before getting them over the hump this past season.
Now, with just Keimar Richardson left from that first team, Nicklaw and the Bulldogs are starting over once more.
“It’s going to be a long year, but I trust the process,” Nicklow said. “I’m just looking forward to this year.”
DeSoto County struggled in all areas on Tuesday night in their preseason opener, though not due to a lack of effort. Undersized and inexperienced, DeSoto found itself on the wrong end of a 54-29 loss to Community Christian.
“I don’t know what kind of team we are,” Richardson said afterward. “We’re still figuring it out. We’ll figure it out.”
There is talent. Chris Sanders, a 6-1 senior who has played on varsity the past two seasons, plays bigger than his size and presents an outside threat. Nazir Gilchrist and Gershon Galloway – checking in at 5-5 and 5-9 respectively – are quick on the offensive end and pesky on defense.
And of course, there’s Richardson, fresh off the football field and checking in at an imposing 6-4 and 240 pounds, who can dominate in the paint and did so on Tuesday, though his shots wouldn’t fall.
“I’m just out of football,” Richardson said with a smile. “I’m only playing at about half of it, right now.”
Richardson is also athletic enough that Nicklow can count on him to bring the ball down court in a point-forward role.
Beyond those players, Nicklow said the season will be a process of discovery for him and the roster. Richardson, Sanders, Tre’Shon Evans, Jeffrey Miller and Marshall Blosser give the Bulldogs five seniors, but it’s the underclassmen who will eventually provide the type of production necessary around Richardson and Sanders.
“It’s a young, gritty basketball team,” Nicklow said. “We play hard. We’re just going to throw it up there and go from there. I just like the way we play. We’re a tough ball team. We scrap.”
The Bulldogs will open their regular season on Nov. 30 at home against rival Hardee County.
