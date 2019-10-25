ARCADIA — It was winner take all for the district title and DeSoto County came out swinging, but couldn’t overcome it’s offensive turnovers in a 44-7 defeat at the hands of Cypress Lake.
After a weird first half that saw two defensive touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown, a safety and seven turnovers, the Bulldogs fell behind 30-7.
DeSoto County (6-3) scored first on a 40-yard interception return by Blas Cervantes and forced four first-half turnovers, but the offense couldn’t cash in. Cypress Lake (8-2) scored 30 unanswered before halftime to virtually seal the district crown.
The second half turned chippy between the two teams and the rain briefly unloaded on the field. Cypress Lake scored two long touchdown runs to blow open the scoring and activate the running clock in the third quarter.
Key plays: In addition to Cervantes’ interception, William Maybell, Yarzmen Wesley and Juan Garibay each nabbed interceptions in the first half.
Cypress Lake followed DeSoto’s pick six with one of its own. Panther defender Devin Dragovits intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for the score. He had another interception late in the second quarter.
The Panthers then scored on a 62-yard punt return by Joseph Dedonato to make it 14-7.
Following a Panther safety on a snap that soared over the DeSoto punter’s head, Cypress Lake quarterback got in a groove and tossed two touchdowns in the second quarter.
Key stats: DeSoto ended with a strong offensive night, yardage-wise. The Bulldogs totaled 284 yards wit 235 coming on the ground. Davion Brown led the team with 87 yards on seven carries, followed by Wesley with 86 on six carries.
On the other side, Cypress Lake totaled 379 yards of offense with 159 through the air and 220 on the ground. Panther running back Michael Lannett Jr. eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season with a 200-yard rushing performance, which included touchdown runs of 70 and 66 yards in the second half.
What it means: Outside of just missing a district title, the road to the playoffs just got tougher. The Bulldogs now hope that a potential win over rival Hardee next week will be enough to move into the top eight in RPI. Prior to Friday they sat just outside the window at No. 9.
