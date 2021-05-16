ARCADIA – A modest throng of DeSoto County football fans saw some broad strokes Friday from the stands as the Bulldogs went through the paces in a scrimmage under the lights.
First-year coach Sam Holland set his sights on the finer details.
“We were better in a lot of the little things,” Holland said. “Defensively, in their fits and how they were taking on things. Offensively, everything from carrying out fakes to hat and hand placement, I saw improvement, fundamentally.”
Two weeks in to a complete overhaul of the Bulldogs program, Holland’s high-energy approach and his staff’s attention to detail has led to significant improvement from the first day of camp. It has also led to another development: Energy and attitude.
“Everybody’s having fun, everybody’s learning new things from Coach Holland and everybody likes this coach,” quarterback Lane Fullerton said. “I’ve learned a lot, everyone’s learned a lot and we’re having a great time.”
As a part of his overall approach, despite his attention to detail, Holland talks of the Bulldogs almost solely in broad strokes because laying a new foundation for an 0-10 team is a massive undertaking.
“The plays will come after we build a foundation of doing it the right way,” Holland said. “So I saw tonight, more than anything, young men showing things they were coached to do. That’s huge.”
Fullerton, one of four quarterbacks vying for playing time, has been drilling down to the ground floor, as well.
“Footwork. That’s what I’ve got down a lot in practice – footwork,” he said. “Everything feels correct and he’s leading me in the right way to do things on the field. You need everything right to have a good play and it’s working.”
The Bulldogs have better numbers than a year ago and more size, overall. The return of Mikal Williams, who missed last season, appears to be a boon on the defensive side of the ball. With a size comparable to last season’s most dominant Bulldog, Kiemar Richardson, Williams has flashed power and playmaking ability from his spot on the defensive line.
“He’s got a motor and when he finally starts bringing all the pieces together – the eyes, the physicality, the hands, how to see things and read things – he’s going to be a very special player,” Holland said.
The Bulldogs will have a second scrimmage under the lights this Friday, then set their sights on showing out in the spring game at North Port at the end of next week.
“I’m very pleased because we were better today than we were yesterday,” Holland said. “Thursday was better than Wednesday. If we can continue to do that, if we can continue believing in ourselves and believing in each other, we’ve got a chance to have a little bit of fun next year.”
