ENGLEWOOD – Juqarius Jones’ incredible night almost went down in flames.
Instead, he went out in a blaze of glory.
The DeSoto County senior’s block of a potential Lemon Bay go-ahead basket an instant after he had thrown away an in-bounds pass, followed by the last of his game-high 21 points secured the Bulldogs’ first win of the season, 75-74.
“Juqarius was big for us tonight,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “Key free throws down the stretch and a key block after he turned it over.”
Jones’ block came just after Lemon Bay evaporated a six-point DeSoto County lead in the span of 30 seconds to pull within 72-71. Jones’ ensuing inbounds pass was intercepted by Lemon Bay’s Daniel Childs, but Jones hustled to block what would have been a go-ahead layup with under 20 seconds to play.
Moments later, Nazir Gilchrist and Jones provided three more Bulldogs points at the free throw line, which proved just enough when Lemon Bay’s Colin Corrigan drilled a baseline 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Unbelievable,” Nicklow said. “My kids just found a way. We came back and found a way with two bigs not starting the game. Nazir got hot, then Robert Carter got hot, so I like this … but we’ve got to learn how to finish a game.”
For a time, Thursday’s game looked like a Manta Rays laugher. Lemon Bay took a 14-8 lead after one quarter, then opened the second with an 8-0 run to push their advantage to 22-8.
DeSoto County cranked up the intensity at that point and suddenly the red-hot Mantas turned ice-cold from the field. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs turned to its two bigs – Jones and Jamarri Redding – and the duo keyed a 17-2 run. Redding’s bucket with 2:43 before halftime gave the Bulldogs their first lead, 25-24 and the game remained neck-and-neck into the fourth quarter.
Trailing Lemon Bay 48-46 early in the fourth, DeSoto went on another run, racing up and down the court in transition and outscoring the Mantas 15-3 to take a 61-51 lead.
“We got very lackadaisical in our transition defense and they ran the ball down the floor and got layups,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “We can’t do that.”
Huber connected the transition woes to the Mantas’ shooting problems.
“We struggled shooting the ball and they let that affect their play,” he said. “When they start hanging their head about a shot being missed, the other team’s running the ball down the floor and getting layups.
“You got to do a better job of letting it go and just transition back into what we’re supposed to do.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Lemon Bay began doing just that. Methodically, the Mantas pecked away at the DeSoto advantage and when Corrigan drilled a 3-point basket with 23 seconds to play, Lemon Bay was within 72-71, setting the stage for a frenetic finish.
In addition to Jones, DeSoto County got 18 points from Gilchrist and 14 from Redding.
“They showed up tonight,” Nicklow said. “That’s what happened, so I’m proud. I’m proud right now. We got a win. Instead of being 0-6 we’re 1-5. I’ll take this one any day.”
Lemon Bay was paced by Jacob Newcomb’s 19 points. Jace Huber added 15. The Mantas won the rebound battle, but lost the turnover war after committing 25, including 9 in the fourth quarter.
“It happens when you lose confidence,” Huber said. “When you lose confidence in shooting the ball, you start to second-guess it and you start to squeeze balls into people that are expecting you to shoot it and you don’t.
“Confidence is a very important thing in this game,” he added. “When you don’t have it, you start to do silly things.”
Lemon Bay (2-4) will turn around and play host to Parrish Community on Saturday. DeSoto County (1-5) returns to action Monday at home against Community Christian.
