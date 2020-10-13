ARCADIA – Two games into Tuesday night’s Class 4A-District 8 volleyball semifinal, DeSoto County was on the ropes against a team it had swept in its first match of the season.
Lemon Bay was doing none of the things that had led to its doom back then. In fact, the Manta Rays were doing everything in their power to return the favor and nab a sweep of their own in the most important match of the season for both teams.
Dave Bremer gathered the Bulldogs in a huddle following the pair of setbacks and reminded them of just how that first match had gone.
“I told them, ‘Hey, we beat them three in a row over there, so you know it can be done,’” Bremer said.
Message received. The Bulldogs rallied to knock off the Mantas, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12.
“Lemon Bay, they really improved a lot,” Bremer said. “I was thinking we were in trouble tonight because they’re pretty big. But I told them you get that first monkey off your back and you’re rolling.”
Lemon Bay (7-10) was still figuring out its front row when the teams met in DeSoto County’s season opener. Miscommunications also left the sidelines wide open to attacks from the Bulldogs’ hitters. That was not the case on Tuesday as the Mantas’ front line was practically impenetrable during the first two games.
“All night, their first three rotations dominated that front line,” Bremer said. “They were giving us fits with the blocking and everything. I also thought both teams had some really good digs. We did a better job with our hitters keeping it in play.”
Both Bremer and Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer lamented unforced errors. It was the Mantas, though, whose errors snowballed, especially in the fourth game when a series of bad sets and missed hits found the net.
Taylor Shaver delivered DeSoto County’s game-winning shots in the third and fourth sets, then in the fifth while leading 14-12, Lemon Bay made the mistake of delivering a shot directly to Brooke Zolkos, who then ran a set play with libero Adriana Barrera that the duo had been doing for years in club volleyball.
“It was kind of a designed play,” Bremer said. “If (Zolkos) takes the first ball, she gives it to Ady and Ady will set her back for the attack. She’s very steady and is as good as some of my front row hitters.”
After Zolkos’ dagger, the Bulldogs celebrated as their fans stomped in the stands. Meanwhile, Lemon Bay gathered near their bench and shared smiles and some laughter as Auer spoke.
“We had too many errors and you can’t win games that way,” Auer said. “But they fought and they fought and they went down swinging.
“DeSoto beat us 3-0 the first time this season and we took them to five this time,” he continued. “It was a crazy season we had this year with COVID and everything else, but I’m very, very proud of them.”
