ARCADIA — The first half of Monday’s District 4A-12 quarterfinal between DeSoto County and LaBelle was a disaster for the Bulldogs.
They held the ball just long enough to give it back. They missed shots. They looked on helplessly as the Cowboys rained buckets.
In the halftime locker room, the Bulldogs coaches put it to the team:
“Is this how you all want it to end?”
Senior guard Nazir Gilchrist provided the answer:
“I said no.”
Gilchrist finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double as the Bulldogs blistered their home court for a 33-point third quarter en route to an 85-71 victory. It was an astonishing turnaround after a seven-point second quarter left DeSoto County in a 39-32 hole.
“All I said at halftime was they outhustled us and they outrebounded us and I told them you take care of that part of the game, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win,” Bulldogs coach Darrel Nicklow said. “They came with energy and we didn’t and in the second half, we brought it. That was the difference.”
DeSoto played reasonably well during the first quarter in building a 25-17 lead, but the Bulldogs were turning the ball over at an unsustainable rate. Those butterfingers eventually caught up to them as LaBelle started hitting shots it had been missing and beating the Bulldogs to the boards for second-chance points.
A 14-2 Cowboys run flipped the score to LaBelle’s favor, 31-27 and only the horn to end the second quarter saved DeSoto from further disaster.
At that point, DeSoto County had committed 17 turnovers.
At halftime, Nicklow had pointed words for his team’s leaders.
“I told them there ain’t no tomorrow for you four seniors,” he said. “What are you all going to do – are you going to lead us or are you going to sit here and let them do what they’re going to do?”
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a layup from Juqarius Jones then Gilchrist hit the first two of his four third-quarter treys as DeSoto Country transformed from the Washington Generals to the Harlem Globetrotters for the remainder of the game.
“(Nicklow) just told us to hustle and get rebounds, so we started buying in and started making shots and started playing together,” Gilchrist said. “We were playing their ball, we weren’t playing our ball, but at halftime, we got to it and played our ball in the second half.”
Gilchrist led all scorers with 24 points and tacked on 10 assists and 8 rebounds. Jamari Redding had 21 points while Jones and Robert Carter each had 13.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 9-11 on the season and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal at Port Charlotte.
