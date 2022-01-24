The district playoff schedule was released Monday and three area boys soccer teams are opening the postseason with a bye.
DeSoto County and Charlotte are both the No. 1 seeds in their district — earning them home field advantage throughout the district tournament along with a bye in the quarterfinals.
Lemon Bay, which also receives a first-round bye, is the No. 2 seed in a district the also has sixth-seeded Port Charlotte.
North Port, the No. 3 seed, and Venice, the No. 4 seed, both face a challenging path back to the district final, but could see each other there again this season after the Indians took the title from the Bobcats last year.
Community Christian, the No. 5 seed in its district, would have to win three straight road games as the underdog to win a district title.
Here’s how the opening round breaks down for each team:
DeSoto County (12-1): The top seed in District 4A-11, the Bulldogs overwhelmed opponents with an offense that averaged over five goals per game and lost just once — to the Mantas in a game where the pitch was completely covered with fog.
After a first-round bye, DeSoto County will host the winner of No. 4 Parrish Community vs. No. 5 Booker in the district semifinals on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
Charlotte (9-4-1): The Tarpons finished as one of just two teams with a winning record in District 5A-12 and earned the top seed in the process.
Following a first-round bye, Charlotte will host the winner of No. 4 Ida Baker vs. No. 5 Dunbar in the district semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay (8-4-2): The Mantas allowed 1.2 goals per game this season as they won several close matchups with a tough defense.
That helped earn them the No. 2 seed in District 4A-12.
After a first round bye, the Mantas will host the winner of No. 3 Clewiston vs. No. 6 Port Charlotte on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
North Port (7-5-4): A strong finish to the season — with a 6-1-3 record over the last nine games — shot the Bobcats up the District 7A-8 standings to finish above the Indians.
North Port will host No. 6 seed Lehigh as the No. 3 seed on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the district quarterfinals.
Venice (7-6-3): After opening unbeaten through its first six games, Venice stumbled to finish as the No. 4 seed in District 7A-8.
The Indians will host No. 5 Sarasota in the district quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte (3-13): It was a rebuilding year for the Pirates and the record reflected that, putting them in a tough spot for the playoffs.
The No. 6 seed in District 4A-12, Port Charlotte will open at Clewiston on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the district quarterfinals.
Community Christian (3-8-3): The No. 5 seed in District 2A-11, the Mustangs face a winnable opening game at No. 4 Evangelical Christian (4-10-4) in the district quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.
