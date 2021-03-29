It had been a long, emotional day for Christine Burkhart. At its end, she mulled over all the roles she played in life — teacher, friend, spouse, mother, volleyball coach.
That last role used to bring enough joy and ignite enough passion that the sacrifices it forced upon her other roles had been worth it.
Not on this day. And from now on, not any day.
Burkhart resigned this past Wednesday after 12 years as Port Charlotte’s volleyball coach.
At the heart of her decision was a friend’s battle with cancer. This past Tuesday had been a difficult one as she was at her friend’s side, aiding her as she weighed treatment options. As she consoled her friend’s daughter, a former Pirates volleyball player, Burkhart found herself also worried about volleyball coaching duties, which that day required her to set up the beach volleyball court for the team’s upcoming match.
She called her assistant and told her she wasn’t going to make it.
“I’ll be honest, it makes you re-evaluate your life and all of your priorities and that was what it was for me,” Burkhart said. “I had been thinking about it for a while, been mulling it over. We had a rough day on Tuesday and I just went home, I took a shower and got out and looked at my husband and said, ‘I think I’m done. I think I’m going to resign.’
“He said are you sure? I said yeah, I think I’m sure and I went in first thing Wednesday and did it.”
The school has begun its search for a successor with internal candidates, of whom Julie White is expected to get a long look. Burkhart said she considered White her “co-head coach” this past season as the Pirates made another deep run in the state tournament.
Burkhart spent her first eight years as coach working year-round with all facets of the school’s program and its offseason club iteration. The past four years have been the payoff for that work with strong postseason runs, though the demands of work only increased with each passing year, colliding with her roles as mother of two and spouse. Her daughter, Zoe, played volleyball while her son, Spencer, played baseball.
“I missed out on a lot of moments with my son. Yeah, I had a lot of great moments with my daughter, but my son was the kid off at Little League by himself or travel ball by himself,” she said. “I think parents and people neglect to understand female coaches. All the female coaches I know in the area who have kids, if they’re at practice, they’re sacrificing time with their kids to do it.”
This past season featured a large senior class and came on the heels of Zoe’s graduation.
“But that was a reason why I didn’t want to resign,” Burkhart said. “I was going to do one more year because those that were going to be seniors next year, I was close to them, had been coaching those kids since they were little-little.
“I was going to stick it out for them, but it was a sticking-it-out kind of thing because doing this 12 years … it was just a lot,” Burkhart added. “It takes its toll on you. It’s a grind.”
Burkhart said she would remain on hand to help the next volleyball coach, should that person want her help. Otherwise, she’d slide seamlessly into being the team’s biggest fan.
Meanwhile, Burkhart said she will remain at her friend’s side through her cancer battle. She spoke Monday from an Atlanta-area hospital where the friend had been accepted for an experimental trial.
“It’s one of those things where I went into it for the joy and love for the game, to develop a program, all of those things,” she said. “Then when you’re there out of what you feel is obligation and not love for the sport, it changes things and … then this … it puts them it all in perspective.”
