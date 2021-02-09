Tristan Burroughs was reinstated with the Venice High boys basketball team on Tuesday.

The senior forward/center was suspended last week by the Sarasota County School District. The District concluded that Burroughs is not a threat, and allowed him to return to high school sports.

“The district held an internal investigation and the outcome was that it was deemed that Tristan is not a threat to others on campus,” Sarasota County Schools director of communications Craig Maniglia said. “So therefore he can continue to be eligible for extra-curricular activities.

“Once he was arrested we had to do an investigation. Whenever anything happens off-campus for any student, there must be an internal investigation.”

Even though the vehicle crash that Burroughs was in occurred in December of 2019, the school district didn’t have a reason to look further into it until he was arrested, Maniglia said.

“There was nothing proven that he did anything,” he said. “Then he was arrested, and we have an arrest in front of us. We have to investigate that.”

