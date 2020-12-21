TRISTAN BURROUGHS
Venice Indians basketball, senior
Coming into the season, Burroughs knew Venice was in for a bumpy start. Without Malachi Wideman, who had graduated, and a several key players still playing football, Venice was going to take some lumps while developing chemistry.
The gang’s all here, now, and the fourth-year starter is at the heart of a resurgence.
In a 80-65 win against Lemon Bay, the 6-5 Burroughs poured in 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the best individual effort in the area during the season’s first month. A few days later, he scored 12 points in a tense, 61-56 loss at North Port.
The team’s play this past week bore out what Burroughs had said about Venice before their first game:
“All together here, we’re all really good friends and it’s all good energy on this team,” Burroughs said in November. “We have a good time together and we know what we’re supposed to be doing, be it in practice or in a game.”
LAUREN RAGAZZONE
Lemon Bay girls soccer, senior
What more can be said about the three-year captain and West Florida-bound Ragazzone, who scored five goals in last week’s win at Nature Coast Tech?
Let’s allow her coach take it from here:
“Lauren is really a coach’s dream. She takes care of business on and off the field,” Manta Rays coach Katie Cook said. “She is a role model for our younger players. Lauren is coachable, humble and hard-working.
“Her passion for the game is palpable,” Cook continued. “She loves to play and she loves her team.”
West Florida is where Cook and her husband played during their college days.
Look for Ragazzone to break Lemon Bay’s career goal mark very soon. Her 105 career goals is just one off the record.
“I’m so proud of her success and excited to see what the future has in store for her,” Cook said.
