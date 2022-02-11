ARCADIA — About 10 years ago, a group of talented kids in Arcadia first discovered their love of soccer under coach Alberto 'Caballo' Rojas.
Now known as 'Caballo’s kids,' several of those young soccer stars have grown up to play for DeSoto County High School, leading the Bulldogs to a 15-1 record and a district championship already this season.
Following a 1-0 win over Hardee in double-overtime on Wednesday, those friends will try to keep their season alive tonight against LaBelle in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. in Arcadia.
“You can see the kids who have played together for 8 years now since they were growing up, everything is coming together for them this season,” said Bulldogs coach Fernando Zepeda Jr. “The chemistry has never been as good as it’s been this season. That camaraderie spills out to the rest of the team. The rest of the team sees this group and gravitates toward them.”
Juan Buenrostro, Auselio Gutierrez, Jonathon Gutierrez, Joan Gamez, Sam Etienne, Andri Vargas, Jelien Augustine, Carlos Diaz and Adan Villagomez are not only “Caballo’s kids,” but have become the heart of the Bulldogs, too.
“We were always gonna play together in high school. That’s what we always thought,” Buenrostro said. “We dominated a lot together when we were kids. It always felt good to know my teammates have been there to support me.
"We always hang out, too," he continued. "The fair has been in town, and we’ve all been going together. Instead of dividing off in groups inside of the team like last year, we’ve all come together this year.”
Buenrostro, a sophomore, has been the go-to goal-scorer, with a team-high 21 goals and 14 assists through 12 games.
Vargas, a freshman, has nine goals and seven assists in just nine games. Others, like Gamez (seven goals, nine assists), Etiene (six goals, six assists), Villagomez (four goals, two assists) and Auselio Gutierrez (three goals, 10 assists) have been crucial in providing depth and an array of attacking options.
“(Being) 15-1 hasn’t been unexpected at all,” Zepeda Jr. said. “From top-to-bottom, this team is very dynamic. These players play offense, defense and can play every position. I honestly expected 16-0 right now. The game we did lose, we shouldn’t have ever lost.
“Just seeing the kids who were coming back and the kids who were coming up, I knew we would be good.”
It hasn’t just been 'Caballo’s kids' who have ignited a turnaround in Arcadia, though.
A few senior players, like striker Alejandro Garcia (10 goals, 10 assists) and defenders Jonathan Mar, Ruben Mar and Fernando Marquez have stepped up, too, while also accepting the younger players.
“In past years we’ve been a decent team, but this year has been the best,” Garcia said. “I knew we had talent, but I didn’t know how good we would be. It’s past my expectations already.
“I noticed in preseason we were good. I was playing football, but I came to watch our preseason, and everything looked good.”
It didn’t take long for Garcia’s assessment to prove correct.
The Bulldogs allowed just three goals in a 6-0 start and haven’t let up since — aside from a 5-2 loss to Lemon Bay on Dec. 9.
Across 15 games (one forfeit), DeSoto County has outscored its opponents, 74-16.
However, all of that was nearly thrown away this past Wednesday.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats played a full regulation and one overtime period without a score before Jonathan Mar made the game-winning goal in double-overtime.
Advancing past the Cowboys tonight likely won’t be easy, either.
LaBelle (13-5) has lost just once in its past 11 matches — in overtime to Clewiston — and just knocked off Nature Coast Tech in penalty kicks in the regional quarterfinals.
The Cowboys boast a deep attack, as well, with seven players who each have scored at least four goals this season.
What they’ll be facing in Arcadia, however, is a team that’s been building toward this for most of their lives.
“As we’ve gotten to know each other better, we have more confidence in each other,” said Auselio Gutierrez, who added that he first met some of his Bulldogs teammates when he was 5 years old. “We know what each other is going to do before they do it. We don’t give up on each other.
“(Against Hardee) we had moments where we wouldn’t talk to each other, but the other would say, ‘Calm down, it’s not over yet.’ That helped us keep the pressure up until we found that goal.”
