The 2010’s saw an abundance of talented football players come out of Southwest Florida to make their mark in the game. The Sun‘s sports team talked to local coaches and athletic directors to try to figure out who was the best of the bunch.
It turns out, our area produced several collegiate football players, with a few even going on to be drafted into the National Football League.
Today, we start with the offense — which gives us high school state champions, record breakers, NFL players and an athlete who earned a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Highlighted by the dynamic Indians duo of Bryce Carpenter and Jaivon Heiligh, the Sun Preps All-Decade Offense also features the Sporting News High School Athlete of the Year in Mike Bellamy as well as Forrest Lamp, a second-round NFL draft pick who plays for the L.A. Chargers.
Next week, the Sun will reveal its All-Decade Defense.
Quarterback
Bryce Carpenter, Venice (2017) — A state champion, Florida’s Mr. Football and a school record breaker, Carpenter did it all in his time as an Indian. Paired with a record-breaking receiver in Jaivon Heiligh, he threw for 3,053 yards and 42 TDs while running for another 1,274 yards and 22 TDs in his senior year in 2017.
Running Back
Mike Bellamy, Charlotte (2010) — Averaged over 10 yards per carry as he led the Tarpons to a 13-1 record in 2010. Bellamy finished with 2,475 all-purpose yards and 41 rushing touchdowns, earning himself a commitment to Clemson.
Brennan Norus, Port Charlotte (2015) — Broke the school rushing record with 1,703 yards and 16 TDs in a 7-5 playoff season for the Pirates in 2015.
Matt LaRoche, Venice (2016) — Ran for 2,742 yards as he powered Venice to a 12-1 record and a state semifinals finish against St. Thomas Aquinas. LaRoche finished with 37 rushing touchdowns and averaged 11.6 yards per carry.
Tight End
Aaron Hackett, Venice (2016) — Recorded 649 yards and 8 TDs over two seasons as the Indians’ starting tight end before going off to play for Syracuse.
Wide Receiver
Jaivon Heiligh, Venice (2017) — Along with leading Venice to a state championship in 2017, Heiligh also broke every receiving record in the state — bringing in 131 receptions for 2,159 yards and 32 TDs.
Malachi Wideman, Venice (2019) — Despite going up against double or triple teams every night, he torched some of the best secondaries in the nation to put up 1,064 yards and 14 total TDs in a state semifinals finish.
Stantley Thomas, Charlotte (2015) — Thomas led the Tarpons in every receiving category — 59 receptions for 1,105 yards and 8 TDs. At the next level, he became a starting cornerback for Florida International.
Weston Wolff, Venice (2020) — Wolff has been nothing but reliable for Venice — hauling in 70 catches and nearly 800 yards when he was the No. 1 receiver as a sophomore before the arrival of Malachi Wideman. He’s since earned over 30 offers to play Division-I football.
Offensive Line
Forrest Lamp, Venice (2011) — As a 6-foot-4, 265 pound guard in high school, Lamp helped anchor a Venice line that paved the way for back-to-back trips to the playoffs. He became a tackle in college, starting 51 games at the position for Western Kentucky before being drafted by the Chargers in the second round (No. 38 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Thomas Shrader, Venice (2019) — After growing into his 6-foot-5, 280 pound body, Shrader anchored a deep offensive line his senior year, but also played both ways in the playoffs, plugging holes on defense as a nose tackle. He has since committed to play for Florida State.
Grant Polk, Charlotte (2014) — At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds as a senior he helped block for an 1,100 yard season from Elijah Mack, earning a commitment to Virginia. He eventually transferred to USF and then Eastern Kentucky, where he finished his career.
Ty Gauthier, Venice (2014) — A multi-year starter who helped fortify the offensive line after Lamp’s departure, the 6-foot-5, 305 pound lineman was a dependable player who started for the Hurricanes in college. He is currently a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Shaq Williams, Port Charlotte (2013) — Helped lead the Pirates to an 18-5 record over his junior and senior years with a 6-foot-5, 295-pound frame. He became a starting offensive lineman for FIU, where he recently finished his collegiate career.
Kicker
Zack Sessa, Venice (2018) — A four-year starter who also played receiver for the Indians, Sessa was 226-for-244 on extra points and 22-for-34 on field goals, hitting a 50-yarder as a freshman and several beyond 40 yards afterward.
Athlete
Ro’derick Spears, North Port (2013) — A dual-sport athlete in football and track, Spears was a four-year letterman in both sports at North Port before eventually going on to run track for Mississippi State, earning a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials. He played both sides of the ball for the Bobcats, doing most of his damage as an elusive running back and returner.
D’Andre Hicks, Charlotte (2017) — There were few players who did more for their team than Hicks, who played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and cornerback at different points for the Tarpons. In his senior year, he threw for 1,219 yards and 12 TDs to just 2 INTs while running for 507 yards and 9 TDs.
