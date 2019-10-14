The Coastal Carolina football team drew the largest crowd in program history -- 17,249 -- this weekend, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News. Though those in attendance witnessed a 31-21 loss to Georgia State, they also got a glimpse at what many people in Venice saw on the way to the 2017 state championship.
The Bryce Carpenter to Jaivon Heiligh connection was back on this weekend as the quarterback found his longtime receiver three times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Carpenter split reps with quarterback Fred Payton for the first half, but the Chanticleers faced a 17-6 deficit at halftime and turned to the former Indian for most of the second half.
Carpenter wound up throwing two touchdowns -- one to Heiligh to open the second half and one to CJ Marable in the fourth quarter. Though the comeback effort wasn't enough in the loss to the Panthers, Carpenter is starting to earn more playing time as he continues to prove his worth.
Heiligh finished the game leading the team with six catches for 73 yards and a score as he continues to cement his status as one of the team's go-to options in the passing game.
Next up for the Chanticleers will be a matchup with Georgia Southern -- and former Indian running back Matt LaRoche -- this Saturday at 3 p.m.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina University
9-of-14 passing for 118 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. 4 carries for 29 yards in 31-21 loss to Georgia State.
Season total: 21-of-34 passing for 262 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INT. 36 carries for 208 yards.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina University
6 catches for 73 yards, 1 touchdown in 31-21 loss to Georgia State.
Season total: 25 catches for 309 yards and 2 TDs.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Syracuse University
2 catches for 9 yards in 16-10 loss to NC State.
Season total: 14 catches for 110 yards and 3 TDs.
Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern University
Was on a bye week.
Season total: 33 carries for 226 yards, 1 TD. 1 catch for 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.
2016 Graduating Class
Jarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech
No stats in a 34-17 win over Rhode Island.
Season total: 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks.
2015 Graduating Class
Alex Hoag — Kent State University
Did not play in a 26-3 win over Akron.
Season total: 3 tackles
