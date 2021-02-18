LEHIGH ACRES — There isn’t a day that goes by where Tre Carroll doesn’t think of what’s at stake in his next basketball game.
The senior forward for the Charlotte boys basketball team vividly remembers losing in upset-fashion to Lemon Bay in the district playoffs as a freshman. He remembers losing to Port Charlotte the next year, too. And he hasn’t been able to shake the thoughts of last year’s exit against East Lake.
So when the Tarpons fell behind at Lehigh in the third quarter of the regional quarterfinals on Thursday night, Carroll took over — scoring 13 straight points (27 total) as the Tarpons pulled away for a 70-60 win.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind,” Carroll said of thinking about his past elimination losses. “Coach (Tom Massolio) talks about moving on, but I keep it inside so I make sure that I have that fire.
“No matter if you’re the first seed, the fourth seed or the last seed, anything can happen at any given time.”
Neither the Tarpons or Lightning could separate themselves in the first half.
Ronnail Tape scored 20 of Lehigh’s 24 first-half points as he made life difficult for the Tarpons in the post. Charlotte kept pace, however, with a spread-out offensive attack as Carroll and sophomore guard John Gamble each scored seven first-half points — taking a 26-24 lead into halftime.
Lehigh guard Markel Carter opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and a few plays later, the Lightning were up, 31-26, as the Tarpons couldn’t hit a shot.
Then, Carroll began going to the hoop play after play.
He mixed in jumpers, floaters, layups, rebounds, a steal and a block as he led the Tarpons on a 19-10 run to close out the quarter and retake the lead.
“The game was not going our way in the whole first half,” Carroll said. “In the third quarter, I was like, ‘OK, this is one of those times where I have to pick up the intensity so my team can feed off that energy.’
“I kinda had to step it up in the third quarter to make sure we didn’t lose. We went home pretty early last year, and there’s no way we’re going home early this year.”
Tape finished with a game-high 28 points, but scored just eight points in the second half as the Tarpons adjusted their defense. Without Tape leading the attack, Lehigh largely relied on the Carter twins — Markel and Marvel — to spark the offense as they combined for 16 second-half points.
“He did a great job finishing around the basket,” Massolio said of Tape. “I thought we were over-helping and that’s why he got a lot of good looks early.
“Man, 20 of 24 in the first half is a pretty good night for anybody, though.”
Markel hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter — cutting the Tarpons’ lead to 45-44 — and Marvel made a layup off a steal to take the lead. Carroll, however, wouldn’t let that lead last long as he scored six straight points.
Once Charlotte regained its advantage, the Tarpons defense didn’t allow for a comeback. They forced 12 second-half turnovers as six Tarpons finished with a steal, including Gamble with a game-high five.
“We came back out with energy,” Gamble said of Charlotte’s second-half run. “I was making sure I kept everyone into the game, energized and not having negative vibes. We did go in (to halftime) and had some negative thoughts.
“We were down about our rebounding and stuff like that, but I just told them, ‘We need to box out and stay energetic.’”
There’s much to celebrate for the Tarpons, as they made it past a perennial playoff contender in Lehigh while also earning the right to host a game — as the Tarpons will play Dunbar on Tuesday at Charlotte in the regional semifinals.
So how long will Carroll bask in the win?
“Until I go to bed tonight,” he said.
