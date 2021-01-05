VENICE — If not for Tre Carroll, the Venice boys basketball team might have beaten Charlotte on Tuesday night.
The senior forward dominated the Indians in the post — scoring 33 points and grabbing 16 rebounds — as he squashed run after run from Venice on the way to a 62-52 win at the TeePee.
But even though the Tarpons (9-3) keep winning, Carroll isn’t satisfied.
“We’re not winning the way we should,” Carroll said. “In my opinion, we should be blowing teams out by 20-plus each night, regardless of who we play. Our mentality is just not there. It sucks.
“I’m straightforward, I don’t beat around the bush. We need to start focusing or we’re gonna get our butts whooped the rest of the season, and I’m not looking to go out for a fourth year in a row like that.”
The Tarpons have won seven of their last eight games, but haven’t blown anyone out since an opening-season 86-41 win over Lemon Bay.
Tuesday night against Venice, it took some time for Charlotte to get going.
The Tarpons couldn’t score until Carroll hit a layup 2:39 into the game. The slow start continued through the first quarter, with Charlotte leading, 13-9, after the first eight minutes.
However, Venice senior center Tristan Burroughs ran into some early foul trouble in the second quarter, and Carroll took advantage of the opportunity.
The 6-foot-7 forward scored 12 points and snatched several rebounds in the second quarter as the Tarpons took a 33-21 lead into halftime.
“We did a poor job of boxing out,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “When (Carroll) can stand there and tip-toe and get rebounds, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to. It was self-inflicted, honestly.
“We competed, though. We gave them a fight. I’m sure they walked in here and thought it would be an easy game. I’m sure. But those easy games are over.”
Indians guards Myles Weston (21 points, 11 rebounds) and KJ Slaton (12 points) kept the pressure on the Tarpons offense — sparking the Indians in the second and third quarters.
A bucket from Weston to open the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 45-40, but that would be as close as Venice would get as Carroll closed out the game with eight more points.
Sophomore guard John Gamble added 14 points and five rebounds for the Tarpons, but otherwise, no other Charlotte player scored more than six as Carroll carried the load until the end.
“We’ve not done a good job,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We’re 9-3 and we haven’t really played good basketball. Sometimes you have to win ugly, but we know we’re not doing some things execution-wise.
“Our seniors have to carry us. I don’t care what you say, the best teams out there are led by seniors. Their actions and what they do in practice is how we’re gonna roll. We don’t have to win the important games now, though. Those are in February.”
