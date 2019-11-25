And so it begins.
With a 65-41 win over Lemon Bay on Monday, Charlotte High opened the boys basketball season and got the first win in the newly-formed Gulf Coast Coaches Association.
“It wasn’t clean at all for us,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “Just trying to do way too much. But luckily we are a much better team defensively than we have been in the past. We were able to make some stops and some plays and extend the lead.”
The Tarpons didn’t play the cleanest of games, tallying 16 turnovers in the first half, but the much-anticipated junior season for forward Tre Carroll begun in a big way.
The 6-foot-7 wing scored a game-high 34 points, adding seven rebounds. He also knocked down four threes in the first half.
The first quarter was tightly contested, but Carroll sparked a 7-0 run to end the quarter with a 3-pointer followed by a dunk. Freshman John Gamble capped the run with a fast break dunk of his own off a Lemon Bay turnover.
Gamble finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The lead grew to 14 by halftime and a 3 by Carroll midway through the third quarter pushed it to 20.
Despite the deficit, Lemon Bay got good minutes out of their fairly new rotation with Caleb Geisendorfer leading with 10 points before fouling out. Riley Haynes was second on the team with eight points.
“I’m never gonna doubt this group’s toughness,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “They’re gonna play hard all the time. We need to get our conditioning level up so we can play harder longer for certain groups. But our biggest strides have to take place mentally.”
With three bigs at 6-foot-7 or taller, Charlotte imposes size on its opponents which made it tough for the much smaller Mantas, who don’t compare outside of Geisendorfer.
But Geisendorfer enjoyed the challenge and knows it will pay dividends later on.
“I feel like that was the toughest opponent we could’ve started with,” Geisendorfer said. “But it helps us get a better mindset and helps moving forward. We have a lot to learn, a lot to learn to get ready for the rest of the season.”
