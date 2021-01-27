PUNTA GORDA - Tre Carroll led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds and a strong defensive effort carried Charlotte past North Port, 55-31, Wednesday night at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
The Tarpons scored the first nine points of the game and kept the Bobcats off the scoreboard until Kevin Riley made a basket with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. But the Tarpons struggled offensively and found themselves only leading by 9-6 as the period came to an end.
“We made some substitutions and didn’t play really well coming off the bench,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “Honestly that’s the first time this year that’s happened. Our bench has been really good all year and we didn’t play very well coming off the bench. We struggled early on, but I thought in the second half our kids came off the bench and did a nice job.”
The Bobcats hung around for most of the second quarter, only trailing by seven points midway through the quarter, as Charlotte took a 24-14 halftime lead behind 14 points by Carroll. But North Port was unable to create any consistent offense other than 12 points by Riley, who fouled out in the fourth period.
“We’ve been playing really good defense all year long,” Massolio said. “Tonight is just another example of that. Maybe the numbers don’t look as much, but we held Orlando Christian Prep (ranked No. 3 in the state) to their lowest total of the year. All year long we’ve played pretty doggone good defense except for one game.”
“I thought we had multiple looks early in the first quarter right around the rim that were almost uncontested that we missed,” Bobcats coach Ryan Power said. “Once you fall behind against a team like Charlotte, trying to come back out of that hole is not an easy thing to do.”
While North Port was only trailing 27-20 early in the third quarter, the Tarpons pulled away from there, outscoring the Bobcats 28-11 the rest of the way.
The teams first matchup went down to the wire in December, but things were a lot different this time around.
“We’re missing our leading scorer Devin Riley,” Power said. “So we have other guys that are looking to be a little more aggressive. Anytime we get easy looks that need to be made, we’ve got to make sure we convert it. If you're missing the easy ones against these guys, they’re going to do a good job with their length of making a lot of stuff tough on you. So the ones that you can take advantage of you have to capitalize on.”
Jordan Santiago also reached double figures for the Tarpons with 10, while John Gamble added 9 points off the bench.
“To our credit, our kids who played against North Port earlier in the season did a great job,” Massolio said. “We had some guys, including Carroll, who were out that game. We still were able to come up and win the game. But I thought tonight we just did what we needed to do to win.”
Charlotte snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 14-7 and will travel to cross county rival Port Charlotte Friday night.
The Bobcats fell to 6-13 with their ninth consecutive loss and will host Lemon Bay on Friday.
