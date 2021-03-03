Tre Carroll wasn’t born on a basketball court, but he was on a basketball court before he was born.
Tricia Carroll followed her father into officiating not long after graduating from Charlotte High and becoming pregnant with Tre.
Shortly after he was born, Tricia had a ball in Tre’s hands. As soon as he could walk, he was running.
“At the rec center when I was refereeing, he would follow me up and down the sideline and imitate me with the whistle and make my movements,” Tricia said. “He would always hate the sound of the horn.”
Tre eventually figured out the horn was connected to the clock that counted down to zero.
“He got smart to watch the time go down on the clock and then he’d cover his ears.”
Now a senior at Charlotte High, time is running out for Tre Carroll. Before the clock gets to zero, he’s taking in everything he can.
“That’s something that settled on me just after we won at East Lake,” Carroll said, referring to Friday’s 59-56 region championship win that sent Charlotte to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
“We were on the bus heading back and singing songs, but I was sitting there thinking I’m about to play my last week of high school basketball. It really hits you.”
With a mother who was a 1,000-point scorer during her high school days and a father — Tony Hargrove — who went on to play in the Super Bowl, the genes were always there.
The innate drive to get better every day is something all his own, infused with the necessary guidance of Tricia and Charlotte High coach Tom Massolio.
And guide, they do.
His first coach was Tricia, who started a travel team just to make sure he had a team to play on when he was too young to join the established programs.
Being Tricia’s son during those days?
“I’ll just let you know it sucks,” Carroll said with a laugh. “It sucks because every time you do something wrong? TRE, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? WHY ARE YOU DOING THAT.”
Tricia does not deny it. And anyone who knows her and her son are well aware of it. Don’t ask her what is special about his game.
“That’s a hard question for me because I’m his hardest critic,” she said with a laugh. “Even now, he has so much upside to his game. He still has a lot to work on.”
Massolio took over the coaching duties during the summers of Carroll’s middle school years. While Carroll went to Tarpons games dreaming of becoming the next Ahmad Johnson – check that, first Tre Carroll – Massolio was realizing something special was on the way.
“I thought he was a pain in the butt,” Massolio said, turning the clock back a little further. “He still is, but he was always running around doing stuff in the gym during games. We had these pull-up bars behind the stands and sometimes it was a basketball or a soccer ball or something and he was over there shooting on those bars, dunking on them and you’d hear Trish yelling at him.
“But you knew at a young age he really just wanted to be a basketball player,” Massolio added. “He has developed and I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to coach him.”
It hasn’t been all sunshine, however. There’s Tricia yelling at him for being timid during a game at the City of Palms Tournament. There’s Massolio getting on him for getting just 19 rebounds instead of 20.
“I still give him a hard time – besides his mother being a really hard critic, I’m probably next and he’s always saying, ‘Wow’”
Talk to Carroll about anything and before long there will be a ‘wow’ declaration.
There was the time before his sophomore season when his travel team was in New Jersey and he met Shaquille O’Neal.
“His hand is the size of my head and I’m barely dunking at the time – rim-grazing,” Carroll said. “And I scream out, ‘I WILL DUNK ON YOU, SHAQ’ and he said ‘Never going to happen little man. You’re too little. Wow.”
The true wow factor when it comes to Carroll might be his ability to take criticism and flip it.
“It’s not about looking at it negatively, it’s about looking at different outcomes,” he said. “I’m going to take the positives in it. I could have 30 points and 13 rebounds and mom would say I should have had 16 rebounds or 20 rebounds. Well, I should have.
“Coach Massolio, too. He has yelled and cursed at me a lot, but they always want what’s best for you. I know Coach Massolio cares about me. He loves me and he loves everyone on the team, so it’s not what they’re screaming about; it’s about what they’re trying to tell you. A coach doesn’t have time to pat you on the back, stuff like that.”
Carroll knows his next coach will be like that, too. He’s headed to Florida Atlantic in the fall.
“My coach at Florida Atlantic is going to be on me as soon as I walk into that gym so I might as well take it in,” he said. “I know I’m not perfect. There’s always something I can work on.”
Going to FAU was a relief to Tricia, who admits she’s still not ready to say goodbye. For that matter, neither is Tre.
“She has always been by my side, always supported me through everything and I would trade nothing for my mom,” he said. “I really appreciate everything she’s done for me. I want to pay her back, pay my grandparents back, too, for taking in me and my mom. I call my grandpa my dad a lot because he put a roof over my head and my grandma and mom put food on the table and taught me how to become a better person.”
Whether today is the last day or Saturday’s championship is the end of the road, Carroll says he envisions himself back in Punta Gorda, eventually, perhaps even as Massolio’s successor.
“I’ve been blessed. Whatever happens, I’ve really enjoyed my four years in Charlotte basketball,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I made a lot of great memories and won a lot of good games. I’m proud to call myself a Tarpon.”
