PORT CHARLOTTE — Newcomers are the lifeblood of any high school sports program.
The Port Charlotte volleyball team has had a complete transfusion.
Gone to graduation are a cadre of talented 3- and 4-year starters and key reserves – Azyah Dailey, Alicia Kowalski, Laticia Nina, Abbi Qualls, Madelyn Paul and Alysa Taylor. Dailey and Nina are former Daily Sun volleyball players of the year.
Also gone is long-time coach Christine Burkhart, who had been with the program in one way or another for most of the 2000s.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” said junior Morgan Willis, one of the few returning Pirates who played at least half of the team’s sets in 2020. “But we’ve been working super-hard. We have a good group of people. We’re really scrappy and hard-working, so I think we should be pretty good.”
In for Burkhart is Julie White, a Pirates assistant this past season after several years as a coach at the college level. In addition to being a head coach for five seasons at Division III LaGrange (Georgia) College, White has made stops at Elmira (N.Y.) College and Missouri schools Westminster and William Woods.
White’s first opportunity to work with the team this summer was hampered by ongoing improvements to the Port Charlotte gymnasium, including a new floor, new paint and new lighting.
“I thought it would be a lot easier than it was,” White said of the transition to head coach. “The gym was shut down for a long time, so we had to navigate around sharing (PC’s other, smaller gym) with other teams and working longer hours than we normally would, but it was definitely a good learning experience.”
The four-time reigning district champions and 2020 Class 5A regional finalists will also witness a change with their schedule. The Pirates dropped to Class 4A-District 8. LaBelle is the defending district champion after defeating departed DeSoto County last fall, but the rest of the district — Bonita Springs, Clewiston and Lemon Bay — were all struggling through rebuilds a year ago. Bonita Springs is moving up from Class 3A.
Port Charlotte will begin the drive for five titles with newcomers such as Nigeria Hart, Julienne Williams and Hayley Lorenz alongside Willis, Rylee Waldie, Laela Price and Christlove Lauture, among others.
“Laela is a three-year varsity player who came up halfway through her sophomore year and has been amazing,” White said. “Morgan has been working really hard as well and is also a three-year varsity player. She didn’t get a lot of playing time last year, but she is going to be a leader this year.”
Willis said the addition of Hart — a freshman — has aided in backfilling the holes left by departed hitters Dailey, Nina, Kowalski and Taylor.
“She’s amazing. Amazing,” Willis said. “She’s just started but is athletic and has a good attitude. She’s great.
“We have a lot of JV players that weren’t on varsity last year, so we have to get together and work as a team,” Willis added.
Lauture, a senior defensive specialist, has been vital from a teamwork standpoint.
“Her energy is kind of what drives us,” White said. “So much energy. How she feels is kind of how the rest of the team plays.”
Where hitting was the team’s strength a year ago, the 2021 Pirates will likely rely on their very deep bench of defensive specialists.
“We have a pretty good competition going right there,” White said. “It’s a healthy competition and they’re all aware they’re fighting for the same deal.”
While there might be a shortage when it comes to experience, it’s possible that change will do Port Charlotte some good.
“They’re really hungry,” White said. “A lot of these girls have waited three years to make an impact, so the energy that we have is really great.”
Head coach: Julie White (1st season)
2020 record and finish: 12-17, lost to Tampa Robinson in Class 5A regional final
Key newcomers: Nigeria Hart, Julienne Williams, Hayley Lorenz.
Key returners: Morgan Willis, Laela Price, Christlove Lauture, Rylee Waldie.
Key losses: Azyah Dailey, Abbie Qualls, Alicia Kowalski, Madelyn Paul, Laticia Nina, Alysa Taylor.
